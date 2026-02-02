Kayou Launches Fan-Fueled "Chase the Magic" Sweepstakes and MY LITTLE PONY Friendship Eternal Cards: Moon Edition 2 Trading Cards

Following the 15th anniversary of the MY LITTLE PONY: Friendship is Magic animated series in 2025, this new launch invites fans to experience a radiant and festive new chapter of friendship, adventure, and collectability. Complete with exclusive cards, stunning artistry, and interactive fan experiences, Kayou continues to bridge art, storytelling, and fandom for the superfan.

The rarest Shining Celebration – Zenith Rare (◇ZR) card shows the Mane 6 in a dazzling commemorative scene filled with music, sparkle and joyful party details. Collectors can also chase the Crystal Fantasy – Secret Rare (SC) cards that combine the ponies with sparkling gemstones, as well as the Shimmering Goldflow – Super Golden Rare (SGR) cards that show what each pony wore to Equestria's Grand Galloping Gala.

Fans can collect 189 cards across 10 rarity levels, including a U.S. exclusive PR card that recreates the giant artwork painted live at New York Comic Con by Andy Price. Plus, 20 autographed cards signed by Andy are randomly inserted into boxes for lucky fans to chase.

The cards are available now at major retailers including Amazon, Target, GameStop, Best Buy, and Barnes & Noble as well as the livestream commerce company Crossing.

To celebrate the launch, Kayou is introducing the "Chase the Magic" Sweepstakes, giving MY LITTLE PONY enthusiasts an unprecedented creative experience.

The first 30 lucky fans who pull and verify a Shining Celebration – Zenith Rare (◇ZR) card will qualify for a grand prize draw. They will also have the opportunity to receive a free PSA grading by Kayou for their ◇ZR card, creating an elevated experience for true collectors.

One grand-prize winner will collaborate with MY LITTLE PONY comic artist Andy Price to design a brand-new pony character inspired by themselves. This special character will appear in the future edition of Kayou's MY LITTLE PONY products. Once the new pony character artwork is completed later this year, the winner will also be gifted an oversized version of the Kayou card with the newly created artwork.

The official entry period of the "Chase the Magic" Sweepstakes is February 1, 2026 at 12 AM EST through May 31, 2026 11:59 PM EST. Sweepstakes is open only to residents of the United States who purchased the U.S. version of the cards. Visit kayouofficial.com for official rules and more information.

About Kayou

Kayou is China's No.1 trading card company and China's leading pan-entertainment product company, selected as part of the Global Unicorn Index 2025 published by Hurun Wealth, and trusted by a portfolio of nearly 100 licensed IPs across anime, entertainment, and pop culture. Kayou unites scale, speed, and creative innovation to deliver next-level collectible experiences fans have never seen. As the company brings trading cards and collectibles together under one roof, Kayou introduces a whole new dimension of excitement, creating deeper connections for fandoms worldwide. For more information, visit kayouofficial.com and follow @kayouus on Instagram and @kayou_us on TikTok.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

