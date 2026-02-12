Kayou Makes Its Official New York Toy Fair Debut, Showcasing Major IP Expansions and New Product Categories Coming to the U.S.

At the front of Kayou's booth (#6735), attendees will experience a striking art installation — a 17-foot immersive wall of 450 collectible trading cards revealing a ghosted Kayou logo — creating a must-see Toy Fair destination and a dramatic backdrop for photos and live media moments. Attendees can also explore a collector's display case featuring some of Kayou's rarest cards from around the world, including the chase card tied to the brand's fan-focused MY LITTLE PONY "Chase the Magic" sweepstakes .

Already a global powerhouse in collectible trading cards, Kayou is known for its breathtaking artistry, premium craftsmanship, and a vast universe of nearly 100 iconic brands. Guided by its "Here for the Superfans" philosophy, Kayou creates products with purpose–designed to deepen emotional connection, spark joy, and let fans celebrate the stories and characters that shape who they are. Fans can collect, display, wear and live their fandom every day. More of those worlds will arrive in the U.S., with new collectible trading card releases alongside expanded product categories in the pipeline, including collectible figures, stationery, accessories and card-plus-collectible bundles.

In 2026, as Kayou accelerates its U.S. expansion, the company will introduce officially licensed collectibles for a slate of beloved entertainment, anime and pop culture franchises.

Kayou U.S. 2026 Releases Include:

MY LITTLE PONY Friendship Eternal – Moon Edition 2 collectible trading cards are available now. Created under license from Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, the cards celebrate more than 15 years of friendship, magic and adventure inspired by the Friendship is Magic series. Launching this spring, and the highly anticipated MY LITTLE PONY Card Game – Friendships Begin trading card game (TCG) further expands the range. The lineup also includes Star , Rainbow and Fun Moments Editions , offering multiple price points for both new fans and longtime collectors.



Monster Jam ® joins Kayou's 2026 release lineup as a new IP, marking Kayou's debut partnership with the iconic motorsports brand. Fans can expect high-flying stunts and favorite trucks brought to the trading card and collectibles space later this year. Release date to be announced.



Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collectible trading cards and stationery, part of Kayou's international portfolio, are planned for rollout in the U.S. market this summer, bringing dynamic artwork and beloved characters from the hit anime and manga to collectors.



NARUTO collectible trading cards featuring Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura and other beloved ninjas, were introduced in fall 2025 and will see new edition releases and themed expansions for 2026: NARUTO Smriti Collectible Cards – Chapter Jin and NARUTO Smriti Collectible Cards – Earth Scroll . Each release explores a distinct narrative arc, giving fans new ways to experience the NARUTO universe through storytelling, art, and collectibility.



collectible trading cards featuring Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura and other beloved ninjas, were introduced in fall 2025 and will see new edition releases and themed expansions for 2026: and . Each release explores a distinct narrative arc, giving fans new ways to experience the NARUTO universe through storytelling, art, and collectibility. tokidoki Wonder Voyage – Roaming Edition collectible trading cards, available now, featuring Simone Legno's imaginative characters, including fan favorites Stellina, Donutella and SANDy, and a new edition release coming later this year. Release date to be announced.

Building on strong early momentum in the U.S. market, Kayou plans to continue expanding its licensed portfolio and product offerings based on fan engagement and retail response, with additional IPs and new collectible categories expected to roll out throughout 2026 and beyond.

In addition to its 2026 U.S. launches, Kayou is previewing select next-generation collectible concepts behind closed doors at Toy Fair — including original character-driven figure lines and premium articulated collectibles inspired by globally influential storytelling. These upcoming projects reflect Kayou's continued investment in high-quality design, expressive detail and customizable elements, expanding how fans can collect, display and engage with fandom in the years ahead.

At Toy Fair, attendees will also be able to explore collectible trading cards and products from Kayou's broader licensed universe, including Harry Potter, The Powerpuff Girls, Ultraman, SKEEN, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Three Kingdoms — Kayou's first self-owned IP.

In addition, Kayou will reveal new collaborations and IP partnerships live from the show floor, offering Toy Fair attendees exclusive early looks at what's coming next.

Daily Booth Experiences & Limited-Edition Card Moments

In celebration of its Toy Fair debut and expanding lineup of collectibles, Kayou will host a series of interactive experiences and limited-edition moments throughout the show:

Kayou Celebration of Fandom Giveaway (at show opening each day): The first 25 visitors to the Kayou booth will receive a complimentary booster pack featuring collectible trading cards from across Kayou's IP universe — offering fans a chance to discover new worlds, artwork and characters.



The to the Kayou booth will receive a complimentary booster pack featuring collectible trading cards from across Kayou's IP universe — offering fans a chance to discover new worlds, artwork and characters. Chase the Magic Exhibit (on display during show hours daily): Attendees can get up close with the dazzling ◇ZR card , the rarest pull from the new MY LITTLE PONY Friendship Eternal – Moon Edition 2 collectible trading card series and the centerpiece of Kayou's Chase the Magic sweepstakes, offering a firsthand look at the coveted "sparkly ticket" that unlocks a custom dream pony co-created by legendary MY LITTLE PONY comic illustrator Andy Price.



Attendees can get up close with the , the rarest pull from the new MY LITTLE PONY Friendship Eternal – Moon Edition 2 collectible trading card series and the centerpiece of Kayou's Chase the Magic sweepstakes, offering a firsthand look at the coveted "sparkly ticket" that unlocks a custom dream pony co-created by legendary MY LITTLE PONY comic illustrator Andy Price. MY LITTLE PONY Celebration Hour (2–3 p.m. daily): During this daily activation – a celebration of friendship, magic and adventure – fans can enjoy limited-edition ◇ZR card cookie cards, take part in live Moon Edition 2 card pulls for a chance to uncover the "Chase the Magic" sparkly ticket, and get MY LITTLE PONY Card Game promo cards featuring one of the Mane 6. First come, first served. While supplies last.

Throughout the show, there also will be surprise collectible moments from across the Kayou lineup.

Designed as an open, inviting space, Kayou's booth invites Toy Fair attendees to stop by anytime to explore the world of Kayou and experience its high-quality collectibles up close throughout the show.

Show credentialed media are also invited to schedule a 15-minute booth tour and executive briefing by appointment.

Experience Kayou at Booth #6735 in the Launch Pad on Level 1 at the Javits Center in New York City from February 14–17, 2026.

About Kayou

Kayou is China's No.1 trading card company and China's leading pan-entertainment product company, selected as part of the Global Unicorn Index 2025 published by Hurun Wealth, and trusted by a portfolio of nearly 100 licensed IPs across anime, entertainment, and pop culture. Kayou unites scale, speed, and creative innovation to deliver next-level collectible experiences fans have never seen. As the company brings trading cards and collectibles together under one roof, Kayou introduces a whole new dimension of excitement, creating deeper connections for fandoms worldwide. For more information, visit kayouofficial.com and follow @kayouus on Instagram and @kayou_us on TikTok.

Media contact: [email protected]

