Kazakh Juniors Enjoy Success at Tennis Tournaments in Australia

29 Jan, 2024, 09:01 ET

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amir Omarkhanov, a 16-year-old tennis player from Kazakhstan, made history during his debut at the Australian Open Junior Championships. Omarkhanov, No. 27 in the ITF Junior rankings, became the first Kazakh junior player ever to reach the tournament's quarterfinals.

In the first round, Amir sensationally defeated the tournament's top-seeded player. However, due to a muscle strain, he couldn't play at his best in the quarterfinals, and lost to a strong opponent.

After the match, Omarkhanov expressed gratitude to the fans, the President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, Bulat Utemuratov, and his team for their unwavering support.

In another junior tournament held in Australia, the Asia-Pacific Elite 14U Trophy, Kazakhstan's Eva Korysheva reached the girls' final. Eva won all her group matches and secured a straight-set victory against an Australian player, whom she faced again in the finals. It was a highly intense and emotional match where luck ultimately favoured her opponent.

Another talented Kazakh player, Asylzhan Arystanbekova, reached the quarterfinals of the junior doubles tournament.

These victories mark significant milestones for young Kazakh players on their journey towards achieving even greater success on the international stage.

Their success on the global tennis stage is no coincidence. Since 2007, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation led by Bulat Utemuratov has built 41 modern tennis centres, increasing the number of courts in the country sixfold to 364. The number of children participating in tennis reached 30,000 last year, with 3,500 of the most talented young players being granted the opportunity to train free of charge, along with access to tennis equipment and tournament support.

The Federation also runs a targeted programme that offers financial support to more than 100 young players aged 11–14 from across Kazakhstan. Another integral component of the junior development system is the Team Kazakhstan Academy, established in 2008 for promising juniors aged 14 and older. More than 300 of the country's most talented young players have already received training at the Academy.

News Releases in Similar Topics

