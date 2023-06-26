Kazakhstan Tennis Federation: Kazakh Tennis Player Wins Prestigious ATP 500 title, Soars in World Rankings

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazakhstan's No. 1 and the leader of the national men's team, Alexander Bublik, has won a prestigious Terra Wortmann Open tennis tournament in Halle, Germany.

In the final, Bublik defeated the world's No. 7, Russian Andrey Rublev, in a hard-fought match – 6:3, 3:6, 6:3. The game was played on grass and lasted 1 hour and 35 minutes. Bublik has aced 21 times and won two break points out of six.

Alexander Bublik with the Terra Wortmann Open Cup. Source: Terra Wortmann Open Tournament
Bulat Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, commented on Bublik's success by saying: "Congratulations to Alexander Bublik on the next step in his tennis career – the first ATP 500 title. He achieved a great victory for himself and for the sake of tennis development in our country, as he is a role model for the younger generation."

It is a second major career ATP singles title for the Kazakh tennis player and his first success at an ATP-500 tournament.

With the Terra Wortmann Open victory, he climbed to his highest-ever 26th place in the ATP rankings. His earlier highest ranking was No 30 achieved in February 2022.

Mr Utemuratov also noted "On his way to the final match, [Bublik] took over some very strong opponents, and in the final, with a maximum effort, he defeated world's No 7, Andrey Rublev. I wish our No 1 player, Alexander Bublik, further success and new achievements!"

