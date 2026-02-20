KB HOME ANNOUNCES A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A NEW HOME WITHIN A GATED COMMUNITY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE PICO RIVERA, CALIFORNIA

Ventana offers personalized new townhomes with planned resort-style amenities and walking distance to local schools and parks, priced from the mid $700,000s.

PICO RIVERA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Ventana, a new gated community that provides a rare opportunity to own a new townhome in highly desirable Pico Rivera, California. Situated in the heart of southeastern Los Angeles County, Pico Rivera is a charming city with family friendly activities, local hubs for shopping, dining and entertainment, and an extensive network of walking and biking trails. The new townhomes at Ventana are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community's three-story floor plans offer up to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, with some plans featuring a convenient first-floor junior suite. Homeowners will appreciate being walking distance to local schools and parks as well as Ventana's resort-style amenities, which are nearing completion and include a pool, spa and recreation center.

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Ventana, a new gated community that provides a rare opportunity to own a new townhome in highly desirable Pico Rivera, California.

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in Los Angeles based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are pleased to offer Southern California homebuyers spacious, new, three-story townhomes in desirable Pico Rivera, California. The new neighborhood is situated in the heart of southeastern Los Angeles County and convenient to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley," said Keltie Cole, President of KB Home's Los Angeles and Ventura Counties division. "Ventana is a gated community that features resort-style amenities, which are nearing completion and include a pool, spa and recreation center. The new neighborhood is walking distance to schools and parks, including Smith Park, which hosts sports courts and fields, a skate park, children's playground and senior center. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Ventana is in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is situated at the corner of Rosemead Boulevard and Carron Drive, providing easy access to Highway 164, Highway 60, Interstate 5 and Interstate 605 as well as major employers in Los Angeles and Orange County. Ventana is minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment, including the Pico Rivera Sports Arena, which hosts a wide variety of cultural, community and sporting events. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to Whittier Narrows Recreation Area, Turnbull Canyon and Arroyo Pescadero Trailhead.

The Ventana sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from mid $700,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home