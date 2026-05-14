KB HOME OPENS SUNSET OAKS: NEW HOMES FROM THE MID $200Ks IN MAXWELL, TEXAS

New community with a variety of planned amenities and near outdoor recreation is now open for tours.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Sunset Oaks, a new-home community offering personalized homes in Maxwell, Texas.

Sunset Oaks at a Glance:

Sunset Oaks model home

Price: From the mid $200,000s

From the mid $200,000s Location: Maxwell, Texas, off Camino Real and FM-1966

Maxwell, Texas, off Camino Real and FM-1966 Home type: One- and two-story single-family floor plans

One- and two-story single-family floor plans Bedrooms/baths: Up to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths

Up to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths Community amenities: Park, playground and basketball court

Park, playground and basketball court School district: Lockhart Independent School District

Sunset Oaks is located at the corner of Camino Real and FM-1966 and provides easy access to Interstate 35 and Highway 130. The community is convenient to major employers in Austin, Kyle, Lockhart and San Marcos. Residents will enjoy the proximity to a variety of outdoor recreation, including Lake Kyle Park, Five Mile Dam Park and Plum Creek Golf Course. Sunset Oaks is also just minutes to Texas State University and near shopping at Kyle Crossing and San Marcos Premium Outlets®.

The homes at Sunset Oaks are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and lofts. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Sunset Oaks, we're bringing beautiful new homes to the Austin area that offer a range of community amenities and are close to outdoor recreation," said Chemise McCain, President of KB Home's Austin division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put the customer in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Sunset Oaks sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Cara Kane, KB Home

321-299-6844

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home