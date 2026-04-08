KB HOME ANNOUNCES NEW CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN PHOENIX METRO AREA

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., today announced it is relocating its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the Phoenix metro area.

Beginning in spring 2027, KB Home will establish its new headquarters in Tempe, Arizona, bringing executive leadership and key corporate functions together in a more central location that will lower the company's cost structure over time. The Phoenix metro area has a business-friendly operating environment that is expected to further enhance efficiency and support long-term profitability.

"This move brings our teams together in a more collaborative environment, and Phoenix is the right place to do it," said Robert McGibney, president and chief executive officer of KB Home. "It positions KB Home to operate more effectively and supports the next phase of our growth."

The new headquarters will be located at Hayden Ferry Lakeside in Tempe and offers convenient access to major transportation, including Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. This location builds on KB Home's existing operational foundation, including key corporate functions and leadership currently based in Phoenix, and provides a more geographically central and accessible base within the company's nationwide footprint.

KB Home will continue to maintain a significant presence in California through its six operating divisions. Over the years, the company has built tens of thousands of homes across the state and remains deeply committed to serving California homebuyers, with more than 100 communities currently open statewide.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

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SOURCE KB Home