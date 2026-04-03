KB HOME OPENS LINWOOD AT MADERA RANCH: NEW HOMES FROM THE $370Ks IN MADERA, CALIFORNIA

New community walking distance to schools and parks is now open for tours.

MADERA, Calif., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Linwood at Madera Ranch, a new-home community offering personalized homes in Madera, California.

Linwood at Madera Ranch at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Linwood at Madera Ranch, a new-home community offering personalized homes in Madera, California.

Price: From the $370,000s

From the $370,000s Location: Madera, California, at the corner of Adell Street and North D Street near Highway 99

Madera, California, at the corner of Adell Street and North D Street near Highway 99 Home type: One- and two-story single-family floor plans

One- and two-story single-family floor plans Bedrooms/baths: Up to 6 bedrooms and 3 baths

Up to 6 bedrooms and 3 baths School district: Madera Unified School District

Linwood at Madera Ranch provides convenient access to Highway 99, which connects residents to downtown Madera and Fresno as well as surrounding employment centers. The community is just minutes from family friendly activities at Pan-American Park, Centennial Park & Pool Complex and Lions Town & Country Park, which offers cultural events, sports facilities, picnic areas and open green spaces. Homeowners will also enjoy shopping and dining nearby at Madera Marketplace, The Commons at Madera Fair and historic downtown Madera, which features a collection of locally owned restaurants, casual cafés and elegant boutiques. The new neighborhood is a short drive to year-round outdoor recreation at Sierra National Forest and Yosemite National Park.

The homes at Linwood at Madera Ranch are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and lofts. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Linwood, we're bringing beautiful new homes to Madera that are walking distance to schools and parks," said Matt Sauls, President of KB Home's North Bay division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Linwood at Madera Ranch sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home