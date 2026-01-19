KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in Uhland, Texas.

Watermill offers personalized new homes with planned on-site amenities and near Texas State University and a variety of outdoor recreation, priced from the mid $200,000s.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Watermill, a new-home community in Uhland, Texas, a city known for its small-town charm and college town atmosphere. These new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and lofts. Watermill's one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Community amenities include a playground, park, pavilion and walking paths. Watermill is zoned for Hays Consolidated Independent School District.

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in Austin based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are excited to introduce Austin-area homebuyers to beautiful one- and two-story homes with a variety of community amenities, including walking paths and a park with pavilion, in a great location close to Texas State University and downtown Kyle and Lockhart," said Chemise McCain, President of KB Home's Austin division. "Families will also appreciate Watermill's proximity to outdoor recreation, including Lake Kyle Park, Bunton Creek Park and Five Mile Dam Park. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Watermill is in a convenient location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is situated off Highway 21, providing easy access to Interstate 35 for a quick commute to employers in Austin, Kyle, Lockhart and San Marcos. Residents will enjoy Watermill's proximity to Texas State University and shopping and dining at Kyle Crossing Shopping Center and San Marcos Premium Outlets®.

The Watermill sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $200,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

