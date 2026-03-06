KB HOME ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF ITS NEWEST COMMUNITY WITHIN THE DESIRABLE RANCHO DEL LAGO MASTER PLAN IN VAIL, ARIZONA

The Landings at Rancho Del Lago offers personalized new homes with access to a variety of master plan amenities and walking distance to award-winning schools and parks, priced from the low $300,000s.

VAIL, Ariz., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of The Landings, a new-home community within the desirable Rancho Del Lago master plan in Vail, Arizona. Nestled among rolling desert hills, Vail is a peaceful retreat that blends breathtaking mountain views and peaceful rural charm with modern convenience. The new homes at The Landings at Rancho Del Lago are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community's one- and two-story floor plans offer up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Homeowners will enjoy Rancho Del Lago's amenities, which include a children's playground, parks, pedestrian pathways, dog parks, and tennis, pickleball and basketball courts. The new neighborhood is also zoned for the award-winning Vail School District and walking distance to Old Vail Middle and Cienega High Schools.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of The Landings, a new-home community within the desirable Rancho Del Lago master plan in Vail, Arizona.

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in Tucson based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are pleased to offer Tucson-area homebuyers spacious new one- and two-story homes within a sought-after Vail master plan that features a variety of on-site amenities, including a playground, parks, sports courts, pedestrian pathways and dog parks," said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home's Tucson division. "The Landings at Rancho Del Lago is walking distance to top-rated schools and popular parks, including Overlook Park and Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, which offers hiking and wildlife viewing. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

The Landings at Rancho Del Lago is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is located on East Maryann Cleveland Way just west of East Colossal Cave Road, providing easy access to Interstate 10, Tucson International Airport and the area's major employers, including Raytheon®, UA Tech Park, Amazon Fulfillment Center and Target Distribution Center. Homeowners will also appreciate being minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Tucson and at Houghton Town Center and Mercado del Lago. Additionally, The Landings at Rancho Del Lago is less than two miles from Del Lago Golf Club and a short drive to the Rincon Mountains for hiking, biking and camping.

The Landings at Rancho Del Lago sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home