KB HOME ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF ITS NEWEST GATED COMMUNITY IN A DESIRABLE RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA LOCATION

Bella Sol offers personalized new homes with planned on-site amenities and walking distance to schools and parks, priced from the mid $600,000s.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Bella Sol, a new gated community in a desirable Riverside, California location. Set against the majestic backdrop of the San Bernardino and Box Springs Mountains, Riverside blends scenic views, a rich cultural heritage and family friendly atmosphere. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Bella Sol's two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Homeowners will appreciate being walking distance to schools and parks, and planned community amenities include a barbecue area with a shade structure and children's playground.

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., announces the grand opening of Bella Sol, a new gated community in a desirable Riverside, California location.

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in the Inland Empire based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are pleased to offer Southern California homebuyers a new gated community in a sought-after Riverside, California location. Riverside offers a rich cultural history, beautiful mountain views and family friendly atmosphere," said Erick Montano, President of KB Home's Inland Empire division. "Homeowners will appreciate being walking distance to schools as well as the planned community amenities, which include a barbecue area with a shade structure and children's playground. Bella Sol is also minutes to popular parks, including Spring Mountain Ranch Park, which features sports courts, walking trails and a picnic area. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Bella Sol is in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is located at the corner of Mount Vernon Avenue and Center Street, providing easy access to Riverside Metrolink® station, Interstate 215, Highway 91, Highway 60, Highway 91 and Riverside County's major employers, including March Air Reserve Base, University of California, Riverside, Riverside City College and several medical facilities. Bella Sol is close to shopping, dining and entertainment in historic downtown Riverside. Homeowners will also appreciate the proximity to outdoor recreation at UC Riverside Botanic Gardens and Box Springs Mountain Reserve, which features hiking and bird-watching.

The Bella Sol sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $600,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home