Experienced homebuilding leader, Bill Schmidt, to oversee KB Home's operations in the Atlanta area

ATLANTA, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., has announced its expansion into Atlanta, a top five housing market. Bill Schmidt, who joined the company in 2025 as Division President, leads KB Home's operations throughout the region, including land acquisition, construction, sales and customer service. The company has acquired 110 homesites in the Atlanta market and will open its first new-home community, Whitley Meadows, in early 2027. This represents the first of many new communities the company anticipates opening in the greater Atlanta area in the coming years.

KB HOME EXPANDS INTO ATLANTA MARKET AND CLOSES FIRST LAND DEAL Post this KB Home Division President, Bill Schmidt

Schmidt brings more than 35 years of homebuilding experience, including over 25 years in the Atlanta market with national and local homebuilders. Since joining KB Home last year, he has been instrumental in establishing the company's strategy in Atlanta and positioning the division for future growth. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Landscape Architecture and Planning from University of Florida and a Master of Business Administration degree in Real Estate Development from Nova Southeastern University.

"Bill's broad experience across multiple disciplines, combined with his deep knowledge of the Atlanta housing market, has been invaluable as we establish our presence in the region," said Vince DePorre, Regional President of KB Home. "We are excited about the long-term opportunities in Atlanta and look forward to growing our footprint in the market in the years ahead."

Whitley Meadows, KB Home's new single-family home community opening early next year, is located in Bethlehem, Georgia, a city known for its family friendly atmosphere and small-town charm. The community will offer homes ranging from 2,000 to 3,100 square feet. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground and walking trails. Situated in Gwinnett County and zoned for highly rated schools, Whitley Meadows also provides easy access to State Road 316 and Interstate 85 for an easy commute to major employment centers throughout the region.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:



Cara Kane, KB Home

321-299-6844 or

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home