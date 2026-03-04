KB HOME ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF TWO NEW COMMUNITIES WITHIN THE DESIRABLE CREEKSTONE MASTER PLAN IN WINCHESTER, CALIFORNIA

Deerfield and Fairview at Creekstone offer personalized new homes with planned community amenities and close to schools and parks, priced from the mid $400,000s.

WINCHESTER, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Deerfield and Fairview, two new communities within the desirable Creekstone master plan in Winchester, California, a town that combines rustic charm with a family friendly atmosphere and access to a wide variety of outdoor recreation. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The two-story floor plans at Deerfield at Creekstone offer up to four bedrooms and three baths, while the two-story homes at Fairview at Creekstone feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Homeowners will appreciate the planned community amenities, which include a pool, spa and picnic area with barbecues.

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in the Inland Empire based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are pleased to offer Southern California homebuyers two new communities within a desirable Winchester master plan. Homeowners will appreciate Deerfield and Fairview at Creekstone's planned on-site amenities, which include a pool, spa and picnic area," said Erick Montano, President of KB Home's Inland Empire division. "The new communities are also close to schools and several large parks that offer ball fields, sports courts, children's playgrounds and shade structures. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Deerfield and Fairview at Creekstone are in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new communities are situated on Willow Glen Lane near Domenigoni Parkway, providing easy access to Highway 74, Highway 79, Interstate 215 and the Inland Empire's major employers, including Loma Linda University Medical Center, Mount San Jacinto College and Kaiser Permanente®. The neighborhoods are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center. Residents will also appreciate Creekstone's proximity to Temecula Wine Country as well as hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California.

The Deerfield and Fairview at Creekstone sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $400,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

