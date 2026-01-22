New Sacramento-area community is first in Northern California to meet IBHS wildfire resilience standards, helping to reduce wildfire risk and potentially save money on home insurance costs

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced that its new Stone Canyon community meets the home- and neighborhood-level wildfire resilience standards developed by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety® (IBHS). These research-based standards are designed to reduce wildfire risk and potentially help homeowners save money on home insurance.

KB Home expands its wildfire-resilient neighborhoods in California with new Stone Canyon community.

Nestled in the scenic rolling hills of historic Gold Country, the Stone Canyon community in Cameron Park, a desirable Sacramento-area location, will include 24 single-story homes upon completion. Stone Canyon is Northern California's first community to incorporate IBHS's wildfire mitigation measures at both the homesite and neighborhood level. Each home will be built to the Wildfire Prepared Home™ Plus standard and receive certification that it has met IBHS's most stringent homesite-level requirements. The community as a whole will also earn a provisional Wildfire Prepared Neighborhood designation. Additionally, each new home will be ENERGY STAR® certified and WaterSense® labeled, offering greater comfort as well as utility cost savings compared to new homes without these certifications.

"The KB Home Stone Canyon community presents a unique opportunity for homebuyers to own a thoughtfully designed home in the highly sought-after Cameron Park area. These homes are built to high levels of resilience and efficiency, and designed to meaningfully reduce wildfire risk," said Nam Joe, President of the KB Home Sacramento division. "This approach not only delivers enhanced peace of mind and long-term value for the homebuyer but also supports potentially lower home insurance costs."

Stone Canyon is built to IBHS's highest wildfire resilience standards, incorporating fire-resistant materials and construction methods designed to protect against direct flame contact, radiant heat and wind-driven embers. Features include Class A fire-rated roofs, noncombustible gutters, upgraded windows and doors, ember- and flame-resistant vents, and a 5-foot noncombustible buffer around structures. At the neighborhood level, wildfire risk is further reduced by separating most structures by more than 10 feet and decreasing potential fuels through fire-resistant materials such as all-metal fencing systems.

"KB Home is stepping up to meet a critical need in higher-risk areas by building to the highest standards of wildfire resilience at both the home and neighborhood levels," said Roy Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of IBHS. "Applying the Wildfire Prepared Home Plus standard at Stone Canyon helps to remove pathways that allow wildfire to spread into communities. That makes homes more survivable and creates a clearer, more durable route to insurability, which is essential for keeping homeownership viable in these communities."

Stone Canyon is KB Home's second community to be designated a Wildfire Prepared Neighborhood, following Dixon Trail in Escondido. As wildfire risk and insurance availability continue to challenge homeowners across California, Stone Canyon serves as a model for how research-backed building standards can improve safety and long-term affordability.

The new homes at Stone Canyon are situated on large homesites and designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community's single-story floor plans range in size from 2,300 to 2,800 square feet and feature up to six bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Pricing starts from the $780,000s.

