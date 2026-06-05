KB HOME OPENS RESERVE WITHIN BELLA TIERRA, A SOUGHT-AFTER MASTER PLAN IN A PRIME EAST TUCSON, ARIZONA LOCATION

New community with on-site amenities and close to schools and parks is now open for tours.

TUCSON, Ariz., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the newest addition to its established master plan, Bella Tierra in East Tucson. Bella Tierra Reserve is the next phase of this touted master plan, which is anchored by a wide variety of family friendly amenities and will eventually encompass nearly 700 homes.

Bella Tierra Reserve at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the newest addition to its established master plan, Bella Tierra in East Tucson. Bella Tierra Reserve is the next phase of this touted master plan, which is anchored by a wide variety of family friendly amenities and will eventually encompass nearly 700 homes.

Price: From the low $300,000s

From the low $300,000s Location: East Tucson, Arizona, on East Irvington Road between South Houghton Road and South Camino Seco

East Tucson, Arizona, on East Irvington Road between South Houghton Road and South Camino Seco Home type: One- and two-story single-family homes

One- and two-story single-family homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 6 bedrooms and 3 baths

Up to 6 bedrooms and 3 baths Amenities: Eight parks with children's playgrounds, ramadas, open space, walking trails and dog parks

Bella Tierra's numerous amenities, including eight parks featuring children's playgrounds, ramadas, dog parks, open space and walking trails, create a distinct sense of community. The neighborhood provides easy access to Interstate 10, Tucson International Airport and the area's major employment centers, including UA® Tech Park, Amazon Distribution Center, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Pima Community College East Campus. Bella Tierra Reserve is minutes from Lincoln Regional Park, a 191-acre recreation hub that offers sports fields and courts, children's playgrounds and a recreation center with a fitness area, swimming pool and splash pad. The new community is also close to shopping and dining at Old Spanish Trail Marketplace and Houghton Town Center. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to several golf courses and the Tucson Loop, a 131-mile walking and biking path.

The homes at Bella Tierra Reserve are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"Bella Tierra has become one of East Tucson's most sought-after master plans, and the addition of the Reserve community continues that legacy with beautiful new homes and eight signature parks," said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home's Tucson division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Bella Tierra Reserve sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 50 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home