KB HOME OPENS SORREL: NEW HOMES FROM THE $590Ks WITHIN THE DESIRABLE WATSON RANCH MASTER PLAN IN AMERICAN CANYON, CALIFORNIA

New community with planned on-site amenities and walking distance to highly rated schools is now open for tours.

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Sorrel, a new-home community within the popular Watson Ranch master plan offering personalized homes in highly desirable American Canyon, California.

Sorrel at Watson Ranch at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Sorrel, a new-home community within the popular Watson Ranch master plan offering personalized homes in highly desirable American Canyon, California.

Price: From the $590,000s

From the $590,000s Location: American Canyon, California, at the corner of Marcus Road and Cartier Street just off Highway 29

American Canyon, California, at the corner of Marcus Road and Cartier Street just off Highway 29 Home type: Two-story single-family homes

Two-story single-family homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths

Up to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths School district: Napa Valley Unified School District

Napa Valley Unified School District Amenities: Planned parks and extensive bike and pedestrian trails that connect to Newell Open Space Preserve

Sorrel at Watson Ranch provides convenient access to Napa County Airport, Interstate 80, and Highways 12, 29 and 37. The community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to outdoor recreation at Napa River and Bay Trail, which features 10 miles of trails and access to the Napa River. Sorrel also offers bike and pedestrian access to Newell Open Space Preserve, which features over 600 acres of open space and hiking/biking trails. The master plan includes the planned Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens, a new town center that will be the heart of Watson Ranch and a place where residents can sip, stroll, dine and delight in the very best of Napa Valley living. Residents will appreciate the proximity to Napa Valley and Sonoma wine countries, which feature world-class dining, wineries and resorts.

The homes at Sorrel at Watson Ranch are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Sorrel at Watson Ranch, we're bringing beautiful new homes and a variety of planned community amenities to a desirable American Canyon location," said Matt Sauls, President of KB Home's North Bay division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Sorrel at Watson Ranch sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home