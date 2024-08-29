Kbean®, Full Force Brothers, and G88 Media Lab Launched Reel Funny Program, a Conflict Resolution Experience through Comedy and Creative Media

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kbean®, Full Force Brothers, and G88 Media Lab partnered to launch the Reel Funny program in middle schools and high schools in Oakland, CA, with plans to expand the program to nationwide.

The program enables students to learn, experience, and share how to resolve conflict using comedy and improvisation, and it cultivates a healthy and constructive social environment. It aims to instill long lasting lessons and life skills around setting and respecting "Boundaries." The program already garnered the attention and support of numerous entertainment and philanthropic brands by Jamie Foxx (Laffapalooza) and Blair Underwood.

Kbean, Full Force Brothers, and G88 Media Launched a Conflict Resolution Experience through Comedy and Creative Media

The workshops were planned and facilitated by various role models and popular figures, such as Emmy Award-winning film and TV producer Gary Reeves and Oscar winning film producer and Jamie Foxx production partner Marcus King who inspired students through fun and culturally relatable sessions.

During the first series of programming, Reeves focused on the value of setting healthy social "boundaries" and applying this theme to topics such as school, food, friends, and family. The program also taught students about media creation and media rights protection, which can help build a sustainable economy within our communities.

The 3 Full Force Brothers, part of a 6-man music group of singers and producers and co-starring members of iconic classic movie "House Party" with Kid N Play and Martin Lawrence, advocated for today's youth. "If we can't use our 40 years in the entertainment business to make a difference, what is the purpose of celebrity? The parents of these youth made us Full Force," said the Full Force Brothers.

After the workshop, students were tasked with using the concepts and skills they learned to create a short video sharing their own stories. The videos were submitted through Kbean's open marketplace platform for streaming. Participating schools' teachers and edutainment industry leaders selected winners, who receive recognitions and influencers' shoutout. The program has proven to be a success, according to students and faculty who have participated. "… we have done other conflict resolution type of teachings or sessions before, but this time was different. During the entire process, students were calm and methodical as if they were deliberating how to apply self-boundary and how to communicate in the creative process. And it made a difference in how they act with and learn from each other," said the Principal of St. Leo the Great School in Oakland CA.

In El Cerrito, California, on August 28, 2024, Kbean hosted Social Accountability and Leadership for Tomorrow event, "SALT12," a film festival presenting the students' creative videos for their communities to enjoy. Join the collective group of social impact leaders from entertainment, education, and philanthropy in cultivating a powerful experience for students. Together, let us embark on a journey towards positive change! For more information about the event and the Reel Funny program, please visit www.kbean.com or email at [email protected].

SOURCE Kbean