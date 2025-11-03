KBKG Launches Cost Seg Pro™, the Next-Generation of Self-Guided Cost Segregation Software for Residential and Commercial Property Owners

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KBKG, a leading provider of specialty tax solutions, announces the launch of Cost Seg Pro™, its most advanced cost segregation software yet. Cost Seg Pro™ allows both residential and commercial property investors to complete studies in minutes, starting at $495 per report.

A Smarter, Faster Way to Complete Cost Segregation Reports

Cost Seg Pro™ is an AI-powered, self-guided software designed for real estate investors and their tax preparers. Users can generate ready-to-file reports, complete with audit support.

"With Cost Seg Pro, we've taken everything we've learned from nearly 30 years of leading cost segregation experience and made it even more accessible to investors and their tax preparers," said CJ Aberin, Principal at KBKG. "For properties under $1.5 million in depreciable tax basis, you can now unlock bonus depreciation in a fraction of the time – without the complexity or cost that used to make cost segregation out of reach. If you buy a property for $2M and the land was worth $600k, you can use Cost Seg Pro!"

Expanded Capabilities for Residential and Commercial Real Estate

The new software allows users to analyze property types ranging from single-family rentals and multifamily units to offices, warehouses, restaurants, hotels, and self-storage facilities. Each report includes:

AI-Assisted Property Data Gathering





Land vs. Building Allocation Advisor





Included 481(a) Adjustment Schedule





Includes Audit Support and Report Corrections

"Cost Seg Pro brings a new level of efficiency and sophistication to cost segregation for a wide breadth of users," added Jason Melillo, CEO at KBKG. "Our goal has always been to help property owners & tax professionals maximize savings and now, we're making that easier than ever before."

Get Started Today

Users can try the software for free at costsegregation.com and only pay after seeing how much they save.

About KBKG

Established in 1999 with offices across the US, KBKG has helped businesses, and their CPAs unlock over $10 billion of tax credits and incentives. Comprised of engineers, attorneys, and tax experts, KBKG is not owned by or affiliated with any CPA firm. Focusing exclusively on value-added services that complement traditional tax and accounting capabilities, such as R&D Credits, Energy Tax Incentives, and Cost Segregation, KBKG always delivers quantifiable benefits. The ability to work seamlessly with various teams is why thousands of tax professionals and businesses across the nation trust KBKG.

For more information, visit KBKG.com.

