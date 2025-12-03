KBKG Launches State Incentives & Location Advisory Service to Help Companies Increase Project ROI

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KBKG, a national tax specialty firm, has announced the launch of its new State Incentives & Location Advisory (SILA) service line. The SILA team will help organizations identify, negotiate, and secure state and local credits and incentives tied to capital investment, job creation, expansions, and relocations across the United States.

Jurisdictions throughout the country compete for new projects with programs that can include payroll benefits, income tax credits, property tax abatements, training grants, and infrastructure support. Understanding the full incentive landscape is essential for maximizing ROI on facility and workforce investments. In many cases, companies can capture benefits of up to 30% of total project investment. Because most incentive programs must be negotiated before project activities begin, timing is critical.

Who Qualifies?

Companies expanding or relocating with 20 or more new or retained jobs at a single location or capital investments exceeding $5 million in real or personal property are typically strong candidates. Engaging early in the planning process ensures maximum leverage and flexibility when structuring agreements, enabling companies to secure the most advantageous terms possible.

"State and local incentives are evolving rapidly as competition for investment intensifies," said Patrick Hanlon, Director – State Incentives and Location Advisory at KBKG. "Our SILA team helps clients evaluate opportunities early, negotiate competitive packages, and establish compliance structures to ensure benefits are fully realized over time. These programs can make a significant impact on long-term project returns."

Focus Industries

KBKG's new practice supports clients across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, technology, biotech, renewable energy, agribusiness, and headquarters or back-office operations for any industry.

Comprehensive Service Offerings

KBKG's SILA team assists clients across a full range of credits and incentives, including:

Negotiated State & Local Incentives



Statutory Credit Identification & Application Assistance



Site Selection & Location Advisory

The SILA process is built around three customizable phases that align with each client's project lifecycle:

Strategic Evaluation – Collect and refine project information to create a summary opportunity matrix.

Government Discussions – Finalize a negotiation strategy and secure a competitive incentive offer.

Compliance Assistance – Establish a compliance team and tracking methodology to maintain incentive eligibility and mitigate risk.

"SILA enhances our ability to deliver measurable financial outcomes through specialized services," said Jason Melillo, CEO of KBKG. "This new practice is a natural extension of our commitment to helping clients fund growth and innovation while navigating complex credit and incentive environments."

Contact

For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact:

Patrick Hanlon

Director – State Incentives and Location Advisory

[email protected] | 312-847-5394

Visit KBKG.com/sila to learn more.

About KBKG

Established in 1999 with offices across the US, KBKG has helped businesses, and their CPAs unlock over $10 billion of tax credits and incentives. Comprised of engineers, attorneys, and tax experts, KBKG is not owned by or affiliated with any CPA firm. Focusing exclusively on value-added services that complement traditional tax and accounting capabilities, such as R&D Credits, Energy Tax Incentives, and Cost Segregation, KBKG always delivers quantifiable benefits. The ability to work seamlessly with various teams is why thousands of tax professionals and businesses across the nation trust KBKG.

For more information, visit KBKG.com.

Press Contact:

Cristian Kreckler

Manager, Brand & Event Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE KBKG