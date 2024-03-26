KBR Awarded $60.7M Task Order to Provide Cybersecurity Services to the NIWC Atlantic in Support of the Defense Health Agency

HOUSTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE:KBR) was awarded a new one-year $60.7 million task order with three one-year options on its Seaport NxG IDIQ contract to assist with project execution for the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic. The contract supports the Defense Health Agency's (DHA) cybersecurity services and risk management framework (RMF) initiatives. If all options are exercised, the estimated value of the four-year task order is $245.6 million.

DHA oversees integrating clinical and business operations across the Military Health System (MHS). The primary focus of the contract is to provide cybersecurity and information assurance services at locations in and outside the Continental U.S. KBR's role with NIWC Atlantic includes assessment and authorization execution, cyber tools development, security control assessments, and cybersecurity sustainment support.

"This work is critical to the protection and security of the Defense Health Agency's infrastructure, which impacts the Military Health System as a whole," said Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions, U.S. "This is a new contract for KBR and we're excited to demonstrate our high-end services and sophisticated cyber expertise in support of NIWC Atlantic's continuous drive for innovative cybersecurity technologies and solutions."

KBR's cyber tools facilitate compliance testing with the National Institute of Standards and Technology's RMF. This capability allows for thorough testing and validation of cybersecurity measures against established government standards ensuring that our customers' systems remain robust, secure, and compliant with federal guidelines.

