KBR Awarded Global Contingency Services Multiple Award Contract with U.S. Navy

HOUSTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a multiple award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command for global contingency services.

Under the Global Contingency Services Multiple Award Contract (GCSMAC) III, KBR will compete on IDIQ task orders to provide mission-critical support to U.S. Navy facilities around the world. The contract period begins April 2024 and lasts 8.5 years, with a current ceiling value of $2 billion. The task orders are expected to be a combination of cost-plus-award-fee and firm fixed price. The purpose of the contract is to provide short-term facility support services in support of natural disasters, humanitarian efforts, military actions, and to cover incumbent contractors' nonperformance or potential breaks in service at various locations throughout the world. Tasks may include IT support and management, force protection, airfield and port operations, healthcare support, fleet and family readiness, utilities and transportation, among other support services.

"KBR understands how critical the U.S. Navy's mission is to safety and security around the globe," said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions U.S. President. "With our decades of experience supporting the U.S. military worldwide, KBR leverages our global supply chain, agile workforce and rapid deployment capabilities to respond to the Navy's needs and to conduct contingency operations anywhere in the world. And with a growing emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region, KBR is positioned to expand support to the Navy in INDOPACOM."

KBR currently supports the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command at key locations around the globe, including Bahrain, Djibouti, the United Arab Emirates, Poland and Diego Garcia. Under the current GCSMAC II contract, KBR supports base operations at a missile site in Poland and conducted humanitarian relief operations for Afghan refugees in Quantico, Virginia, in 2021. KBR also provides global contingency and expeditionary support to the U.S. Army under the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) and the U.S. Air Force under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program (AFCAP). In addition to managing billions of dollars of government assets around the globe as part of KBR's Army and Marine prepositioned stock services, KBR supports worldwide military exercises for the U.S. Army, Navy and Marines.

