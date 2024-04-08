KBR Awarded over $450M in Systems Engineering, Acquisition, Research & Development and Operations Support Contracts

HOUSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced that it has been awarded new contracts estimated at more than $450 million to deliver highly technical systems engineering support and services to the U.S. Government.

Under the terms of these contracts, KBR will provide systems engineering, acquisition support, phenomenology expertise and data science, as well as applied research, communications security infrastructure, operations and maintenance support.

These contracts focus on sustaining both space and ground systems, enhancing acquisition efficiency via digital engineering, [and?] supporting secure communications, information technology systems, and data analysis. Work is expected to be performed through 2031. Additional focus items include providing architecting, engineering and analysis services to support delivery of enterprise capabilities and support to satellite operations. KBR will be combining classic systems engineering methodologies with newer digital engineering technologies to identify solutions for the customer's difficult challenges, moving their enterprise forward and meeting their mission objectives. Areas of support include strategy and concept development, user engagement, architecture assessment, advanced communications security, lifecycle readiness, verification and validation, mission assurance and utility, flight operations and training, and simulation and data analytics. KBR's solutions also use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and advanced data frameworks.

"We are excited to be a part of these significant projects and to continue growing and maintaining a substantial presence in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Region," said KBR Government Solutions U.S. President Byron Bright. "These wins are indicative of KBR's strategic commitment to being a trusted advisor to the government in all aspects of space and ground system acquisition."

These contracts are under KBR's National Security Solutions (NSS) division focused on defense and intelligence support and resources, serving as a testament to KBR's unwavering commitment to providing support to the U.S. Government through its exceptional team, highlighting an enduring dedication to innovation and excellence.

