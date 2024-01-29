KBR Awarded Top Contractor Title at Two NASA Centers for the Second Year

News provided by

KBR, Inc.

29 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR's (NYSE: KBR) legacy of excellence with NASA continues with recent prestigious awards including 2023 Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year wins at both NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC) and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC), marking a two-year winning streak for GSFC.

Every year, NASA's Office of Small Business Programs celebrates outstanding mission contributions through its Small Business Industry Awards. These awards honor companies that effectively leverage small businesses and their unique capabilities to support NASA's goals. KBR's dual wins highlight its outstanding overall contract performance, impactful NASA outreach, smart small business utilization, and strong ethical practices. Nominated by satisfied customers, this achievement reflects KBR's ongoing strategic efforts to empower its small business teammates.

Serving GSFC for more than six decades, KBR is one of the center's largest contractors with three prime contracts, including the Ground Systems and Missions Operations (GSMO) III, as well as multiple subcontracts and joint ventures. Some pertinent on-site projects KBR supports include the recent ILLUMA-T launch and the upcoming PACE mission, which focus on space communications and Earth atmospheric research, respectively.

Similarly, KBR's legacy at JSC dates back to 1962 and currently includes three major prime contracts, including the Human Health and Performance Contract (HHPC), Mission Systems Operations Contact (MSOC), Integrated Mission Operations Contract (IMOC) III, as well as several significant subcontractor roles. At JSC, KBR experts are embedded throughout the Artemis mission, including helping to develop NASA's next-generation spacesuit, and can be found around-the-clock managing mission control posts.

"Growth isn't a solo journey. At KBR, we know collaboration fuels innovation, and that includes fostering robust relationships with small businesses," said Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions U.S. "This award underscores our commitment to nurturing this ecosystem, where our combined expertise propels NASA's missions forward together, leaving a lasting mark on the world stage."

KBR's top-tier performance in support of NASA and small businesses continues years of recognition, including similar industry awards from the past five years:

  • 2023 Small Business Administration Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence in Research and Development
  • 2022 NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award
  • 2022 NASA Ames Research Center Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award
  • 2021 Champion of Veteran Enterprise-National Veteran Small Business Coalition Award
  • 2020 NASA Agency Level Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year Award
  • 2020 NASA Johnson Space Center Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award
  • 2020 NASA Johnson Space Center Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year Award
  • 2019 NASA Agency Level Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year Award
  • 2019 NASA Johnson Space Center Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year Award
  • 2019 NASA Ames Research Center Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award

KBR has provided mission-critical space support services to civil, military and commercial customers for more than 60 years. It currently operates at nine NASA locations and is one of the world's largest human spaceflight support organizations.

About KBR
We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.
Visit www.kbr.com 

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

Also from this source

KBR to Hold Fourth Quarter and FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call

KBR to Hold Fourth Quarter and FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call

KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results on Tuesday,...
KBR Blue Ammonia Technology Selected for a Low-Carbon Project in the US Gulf Coast

KBR Blue Ammonia Technology Selected for a Low-Carbon Project in the US Gulf Coast

KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its blue ammonia technology has been selected by Tokyo-based INPEX Corporation and Oklahoma City-based LSB...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.