KBR Blue Ammonia Technology Selected for a Low-Carbon Project in the US Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its blue ammonia technology has been selected by Tokyo-based INPEX Corporation and Oklahoma City-based LSB Industries for a large, commercial-scale clean ammonia production and export project in the US Gulf Coast.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology licensing and proprietary engineering design for a 1.1 million tonnes per annum ammonia plant, designed to capture carbon while maximizing yields.

"We are honored to work with INPEX and LSB on this strategic project to implement our market-leading low-carbon blue ammonia technology," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "With this award, KBR continues its commitment to provide sustainable solutions that meet the evolving market needs while helping clients realize their decarbonization goals."

"KBR brings a wealth of experience, expertise and innovation to this world-scale, blue ammonia project," said Mark Behrman, LSB Industries President and CEO. "We look forward to partnering with them to achieve a successful outcome, which will further support our strategy of becoming a leader in the global energy transition through the production of low-carbon products."

"We believe that KBR's unwavering commitment to excellence and continuous improvement will enable us to achieve optimal low-carbon ammonia production with utmost efficiency, robustness and safety," said Shoichi Kaganoi, Senior Vice President, Hydrogen & CCUS Development Division of INPEX. "We are delighted to collaborate with KBR, a company that shares our values of sustainability and technological advancement, as we work together to contribute to a more sustainable and innovative future."

KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology and has been at the forefront of innovation in the ammonia industry for decades. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or constructed over 250 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is committed to playing a leadership role in the energy transition through the production of low and no carbon products that build, feed and power the world. The LSB team is dedicated to building a culture of excellence in customer experiences as we currently deliver essential products across the agricultural, industrial, and mining end markets and, in the future, the energy markets. The company manufactures ammonia and ammonia-related products at facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. Additional information about LSB can be found on our website at www.lsbindustries.com .

About INPEX Corporation

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen/ammonia and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the performance of the company's contract with INPEX and LSB and future demand for the company's technologies, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

