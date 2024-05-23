KBR Health and Human Performance Expertise Recognized with Multiple-Award Contract Worth $43 Billion

HOUSTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been selected as one of 11 awardees for a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by the Defense Health Agency to provide health and wellness support for military personnel and their families. KBR will have the opportunity to bid on task orders under the Medical Q Coded Support and Services Next Generation (MQS2-NG) contract, which contains a ceiling of $43 billion.

Under the terms of the MQS2-NG, KBR would help provide dental, physician and nurse medical support services for Department of Defense Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) located throughout the continental United States and strategic overseas locations. This work has a period of performance of 10 years with options from 2024 through 2034. It includes managing and staffing MTFs around the country to support the treatment, recovery and well-being of U.S. service members and their families.

"The MQS2-NG contract expands upon KBR's dedication to supporting military personnel and their loved ones by improving their resilience and well-being," said Byron Bright, Government Solutions U.S. President. "We are thrilled to have a chance to expand our health and human performance services and see the positive impact on the quality of care for our service members and their families."

MQS2-NG is a continuation of KBR's five decades of vital health services support to individuals who perform in complex and multifaceted positions, including hundreds of astronauts via NASA's Human Health and Performance Contract (HHPC) and the U.S. Special Operations Forces as a part of the military's Preservation of the Force and Family (POTFF) contract.

SOURCE KBR, Inc.