KBR to Hold Sustainable Technology Solutions Primer Webinar

KBR, Inc.

27 Feb, 2024, 16:15 ET

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it will hold a webcast of their Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS) Primer on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). 

The company plans to publish its STS Primer presentation in conjunction with the webcast and a replay will be available at investors.kbr.com

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

KBR Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results; Issues Fiscal 2024 Guidance

KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) today announced its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results and issued its fiscal 2024 financial guidance. "The KBR...
KBR Dividend Declaration

KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on the company's common...
