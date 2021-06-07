KBR to Participate in Upcoming 2021 Conferences

HOUSTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today its participation in upcoming investor events.

Cowen's Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit: Doug Kelly, President of Technology Solutions, Mark Sopp, Executive Vice President & CFO, and Alison Vasquez, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. CT.

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference: Byron Bright, President of Government Solutions, Mark Sopp, Executive Vice President & CFO, and Alison Vasquez, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host investor meetings and participate in a presentation on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. CT.

2021 UBS Virtual Space Summit: Byron Bright, President of Government Solutions, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

KeyBanc Plastics Recycling/Sustainability Spotlight: Doug Kelly, President of Technology Solutions, will participate in the "Technologies Enabling the Growth in Chemical Recycling" panel on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Interested investors may listen to the live webcasts at http://investors.kbr.com. The investor presentation which will be used for these conferences as well as other investor communications may be found on the investor relations section of the website.

