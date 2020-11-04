KBS Announces Appointment of Peter Rego as Chief Sales Officer

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC (KBS), North America's largest privately owned facility service provider, announced today that Peter Rego has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. Rego brings more than 20 years of industry experience successfully leading sales organizations to transformative levels of growth. As KBS continues to expand and deepen its industry offerings, Rego's leadership and insight provide additional depth to the executive team. In this role he will oversee all KBS Sales activities.

"KBS continues to lead as an essential facility service provider and Pete's experience and enthusiasm will help us accelerate expansion in new and existing markets," said Christian Cornelius-Knudsen, President, KBS. "His experience growing established brands as well as opening new markets will be valuable at KBS today and in the future. We're very excited to welcome Pete to the team."

Rego comes to KBS from Lion Electric Co. where he served as Chief Commercial Officer for Lion Electric - USA. In that role, he was responsible for the company's market development and commercial activities taking the company from startup to a major fleet provider of electric trucks and buses. Prior to Lion Electric, Rego served as Sales Vice President/Sales Officer of Cintas Corporation for 20 years. At Cintas he managed eight business units and a professional staff of over 500 sales directors.

"KBS has an impressive reputation as a partner to industry leaders and has seen tremendous growth," said Rego. "The company has a strong foundation and an amazing story of innovation and collaboration with clients particularly throughout the COVID-19 crisis. With cleaning and disinfecting taking center stage, KBS is in a unique position to help facilities nationwide maintain healthy operations. I am very excited to join the KBS team at this dynamic period for the company."

About KBS:

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC ("KBS"), is a trusted partner to leading operations and facility managers across 75,000 client locations throughout North America. We provide essential facility services that deliver healthy operations to businesses through scalable solutions customized to meet client-specific requirements. Our expertise and technology enable our teams to anticipate issues, ensure quality, and maximize efficiency. With decades of experience in facility hygiene, including being on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 crisis, KBS is committed to partnering with clients to Stay Ahead of the Curve™ with the latest advances for maintaining healthy operations. For more information, visit www.kbs-services.com.

