KC Fans Turn to Rally House for Chiefs AFC Champions Gear

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third time in four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl as AFC Champions! After a hard-fought win against the Bengals, pumped-up fans can count on Rally House Officially Licensed Chiefs postseason merchandise to prepare for Super Bowl LVII. The company is proud to offer an extensive selection of Chiefs Playoff apparel and Chiefs Super Bowl gear from the best brands.

Kansas City is near and dear to Rally House, and there's a large number of stores all around the KC metro. With multiple Rally House locations in KC, Wichita, and Topeka, area fans will have no trouble locating stylish, high-quality Chiefs AFC Champs apparel and Chiefs Super Bowl merchandise in time for Super Bowl LVII. Devoted followers can shop incredible Chiefs gear in any of these KC storefronts or online at www.rallyhouse.com while supplies last.

Rally House takes immense pride in being a trusted outlet for authentic Kansas City Chiefs postseason apparel and collectibles. While quantities and selections are limited, fans will find popular items such as Chiefs Super Bowl game jerseys and AFC Champs headwear, plus an array of Super Bowl memorabilia, drinkware, and many more great options. "Kansas City is no stranger to having their football team climb to the top of the postseason," describes District Manager Tammy Hamilton. "But that doesn't mean the excitement isn't flowing through the air, and our KC stores are thrilled to help these awesome fans gear up!"

The Rally House team is making an extensive effort to ensure all Chiefs fans can get AFC Champs gear and Chiefs Super Bowl apparel. Store associates throughout Kansas City regularly restock products as they arrive, while other team members do their best to fulfill online orders as fast as possible. Rally House encourages all fans to follow the company on Twitter (@Rally_KC) and Instagram (@rally_kc) to stay current on store updates and new product arrivals.

