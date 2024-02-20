KCF Technologies Announces Integration with Nabors Industries to Enhance Predictive Maintenance for Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs

Mutual customers will benefit from greater accessibility to machine health data, improved maintenance tracking and reporting, and 24/7 remote support

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KCF Technologies, a leader in predictive maintenance and machine health solutions, today announced an integration with Nabors Industries, pioneer of the RigCLOUD® digital drilling platform, enabling customers to bring data from their wireless machine sensors into the open cloud system.

Equipment failures pose significant challenges in the oil and gas drilling industry and can lead to unplanned downtime, increased operational costs and potential safety hazards. Mud pumps, for example, commonly fail and are known to require significant resources to adequately repair, maintain or replace. The integration empowers customers with a single, seamless system for maintenance workflows, valuable insights to drive standard operating procedures, remote monitoring services and around-the-clock professional support and training through Rigline 24/7™.

KCF Technologies' analytics, predictive insights and visualizations will soon be embedded within RigCLOUD's software suite, streamlining operations and decision-making processes.

RigCLOUD is now the exclusive provider of KCF Smartdiagnostics to oil and gas drilling contractors. Operating on about 175 rigs globally, RigCLOUD is available to any drilling contractor.

Dr. Jeremy Frank, CEO and Co-founder at KCF Technologies, said: "Our experience in providing predictive maintenance solutions has been transformative. This integration with RigCLOUD is a significant step in scaling our impact, delivering an end-to-end solution that the industry has been seeking to reduce downtime optimize, lower costs, improve safety and drive maintenance procedures."

Tatiana Borges, RigCLOUD Director, said: "Combining KCF's strengths in predictive maintenance with our digital platform and domain expertise should deliver an exciting solution that meets the evolving needs of the drilling industry."

About KCF Technologies

KCF Technologies offers the industry's most comprehensive and scalable Machine Health Platform, backed by over two decades of experience. With a global presence spanning six continents and serving more than 600 unique locations, KCF Technologies has saved over 75,000 hours of downtime across 145,000 assets worldwide. Their solution combines real-time analytics, machine learning, and SMARTdiagnostics software to empower businesses to take the right actions at the right time, ensuring optimal machine performance.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in more than 15 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world.

Nabors developed RigCLOUD as an open platform to streamline workflows, optimize performance and create a tailored experience that helps customers deliver on compliance, EDR, equipment management, automation and analytics. The solution hosts a wide variety of drilling applications on the cloud and at the rig site through high-end edge computing. With a staff of drilling subject matter experts, support is available 24/7 in the field or remotely to optimize operations. Learn more about RigCLOUD: www.rigcloud.com.

