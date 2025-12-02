KC's Historic West Bottoms Lights Up the Holidays as Bows in the Bottoms Takes Center Stage

West Bottoms' First Friday Weekend Dec. 5-7 and Weekends Before Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City's Historic West Bottoms will once again transform into a nostalgic holiday destination during "Bows in the Bottoms," the district's hallmark First Friday Weekend celebration held December 5–7 as part of the Festival of the Full Moon. This year's festivities include the district's cherished old-fashioned Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 5, at 6 PM at 13th and Hickory, welcoming visitors to ring in the magic of the season with free live music, Santa, the Grinch, and magical snowfall even when Mother Nature doesn't cooperate.

The West Bottoms immerses guests in vintage charm with holiday décor and music. Twinkling lights, oversized bows, festive storefronts, and the towering multi-story Christmas tree set the scene. Santa and the Grinch will be available for free photos at the tree lighting, complete with jazz pianist Michael Pagán playing holiday tunes. Visitors can roast s'mores and sip hot chocolate after shopping for treasures that make gift-giving personal again.

The West Bottoms is known for its historic multi-story vintage and antique stores, curated boutiques, and holiday inspiration that cannot be found online or on store shelves anywhere else. Many storefronts open only on weekends, with Bows in the Bottoms as the premier holiday launch. The district is a fun place to find gifts, décor, furniture, jewelry, apparel, and food that fit the season.

"Bows in the Bottoms brings people together to shop, celebrate, and experience an old-fashioned Christmas surrounded by history and creativity," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, Vice President of Full Moon Productions and spokesperson for the West Bottoms Historic District. "It's one of the most magical weekends of the year, and the perfect kickoff to the holiday season."

Holiday Shopping Highlights – Featured Stores:

Festival of the Full Moon Weekend Planner

Celebrate the spirit of the season with "Bows in the Bottoms" running Friday through Sunday. Most shops will be open Friday through Sunday, with hours from 9 AM to 6 PM on Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 PM on Sunday.

Festival of the Full Moon Entertainment – Dec. 5/Friday Outside near 13th and Hickory, classic jazz pianist Michael Pagán plays from 2-4 PM and 4:30-6 PM. Plus, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch, will be available for photos from noon to 6. Dec. 6-7/Saturday & Sunday, the characters will also be available from noon to 3. Admission and photos are free.

More Holiday Weekends: Santa and the Grinch return Dec. 13 and 20, 11-4 PM, and many stores will continue holiday hours throughout the remaining weekends of December.

Food Truck Wine & Dine: First Friday Weekend only - Savor delicious seasonal treats along Hickory Street between 12th and 13th, adding a dash of flavor to the festive atmosphere. Area coffee shops, Chef J's BBQ, and cafés inside some stores offer additional dining options.

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

Located just off the 12th Street Bridge adjacent to Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District is home to 22 historic brick warehouses over a thirteen-block area and 600 vendors. The Historic West Bottoms District has been foundational to Kansas City for 130+ years. The area's rich history aligns well with its focus on vintage goods and antiques as a go-to source for decorators, collectors, and gift-seekers on weekends year-round. The repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor, year-round vintage entertainment district. westbottoms.com

Michael Pagán, A popular jazz pianist and composer, will perform holiday and Christmas music on the streets of the district, filling the West Bottoms with festive cheer. With a 40-year career performing across the U.S. and Europe, he is widely known to Kansas City jazz audiences, where he regularly plays at the Majestic, Café Trio, and the VOO Lounge, noted on his performance calendar. His music promises to bring warmth, joy, and holiday spirit to visitors of the district.

SOURCE Historic West Bottoms District