KD SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Kyndryl (KD) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 13, 2026

According to the complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kyndryl's financial statements issued during the Class Period were materially misstated; (2) Kyndryl lacked adequate internal controls and at times materially understated issues with its internal controls; (3) as a result, Kyndryl would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about Kyndryl's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

On February 9, 2026, Kyndryl disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its Audit Committee is reviewing the Company's cash management practices, related disclosures (including regarding the drivers of the Company's adjusted free cash flow metric), and the efficacy of its internal control over financial reporting following the Company's receipt of voluntary document requests from the SEC's Division of Enforcement.

Kyndryl further disclosed that it expects to report material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting for multiple reporting periods. The Company also stated that its previously issued assessment of internal control over financial reporting and its independent auditor's opinion included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 should no longer be relied upon.

In addition, Kyndryl announced the immediate departures of its Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel and filed a Form NT 10-Q indicating that it would delay the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Following these disclosures, Kyndryl's stock price declined approximately 50% on February 9, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

