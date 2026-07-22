KDAN Open-Sources Core Products to Advance Enterprise AI Document Infrastructure and Data Sovereignty

ComPDF and DottedSign are now available on GitHub with self-hosted deployment options, enabling enterprises to validate, deploy and scale AI-powered document workflows while maintaining control of sensitive data

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KDAN (TPEx: 7737), a global provider of AI document and data infrastructure, today announced the open-source release of core products ComPDF and DottedSign on GitHub, marking a major step in the company's global strategy to support enterprise AI adoption through open-source access and commercial licensing.

Through this self-hosted, open-source model, KDAN aims to lower the barrier for enterprises seeking to adopt AI-powered document applications while creating a scalable path for commercial growth. The initiative responds to growing global demand for sovereign AI, self-hosted deployment and secure document infrastructure that allows organizations to retain control over sensitive information.

Traditional enterprise software adoption often involves high implementation barriers, significant validation costs and lengthy procurement cycles. By open-sourcing core products, KDAN enables enterprise IT teams and developers to download core source code directly through GitHub and quickly deploy and use the solutions in self-hosted or private cloud environments without sending sensitive documents to third-party cloud services.

KDAN's open-source projects adopt Open Source Initiative (OSI) approved licenses. The license terms, scope of use and commercial use conditions for each repository are subject to the LICENSE files published on GitHub. After completing validation, enterprises with advanced requirements for security governance, technical support, customized integration and long-term maintenance can upgrade to KDAN's enterprise commercial licensing offerings. These paid options include enterprise-grade security modules, global technical support, cross-system integration and long-term version maintenance, creating a full conversion path from open-source adoption to enterprise deployment.

The strategy is especially relevant for financial services, manufacturing, government agencies and large enterprises that prioritize information security, compliance and data governance. By combining open-source access with commercial-grade enterprise services, KDAN is helping organizations accelerate AI innovation while maintaining compliance and control over their data.

"KDAN is not competing with AI models. Instead, we serve as a 'charging station' that connects enterprise data with AI models," said Kenny Su, Founder and Chairman of KDAN. "Through core product open-sourcing and enterprise commercial licensing, we help enterprises train, access and apply document data more quickly, accurately and securely. By enabling organizations to maintain data autonomy, we are helping them build scalable AI document infrastructure while creating long-term business value for KDAN."

KDAN continues to invest in product development across its two core product lines. ComPDF offers intelligent document parsing capabilities. In internal testing using the public OpenDataLab benchmark dataset and evaluation framework, ComPDF outperformed several mainstream open-source models in document recognition and table recognition tasks. The latest version of ComPDF achieved leading performance across multiple metrics, including Formula, Table, Text Parsing and Reading Order accuracy, demonstrating KDAN's long-term investment in AI document processing technology. Its open-source version provides core capabilities including document parsing, field extraction, API integration and self-hosted deployment for technical validation and basic implementation. The enterprise commercial licensing version further provides high-precision parsing, batch processing, access control, audit logs, system integration and long-term maintenance, supporting formal enterprise deployment and large-scale use. DottedSign's open-source version offers highly compatible APIs and a modular architecture, allowing enterprises to deploy the solution in self-hosted or private cloud environments and integrate it with existing ERP, HRM, CRM and other enterprise systems. Enterprises with advanced security, permission management, audit, customization and maintenance needs can upgrade to the enterprise commercial licensing version.

Looking ahead, KDAN plans to extend this open-source and commercial licensing strategy to additional products and use cases, continuing to address long-term enterprise demand for data sovereignty and digital transformation.

About KDAN

KDAN (TPEx: 7737) is a global provider of AI document and data infrastructure for enterprises. Their modular architecture integrates document management, data extraction, and eSignature workflows, with flexible deployment options to fit diverse environments. They empower enterprises to adopt AI at scale across their systems and operations while maintaining data sovereignty and information security, ultimately driving sustainable business value.

For more information, visit:

KDAN Developer Solutions: https://www.kdan.com/kdan-developer

ComPDF AI DocSlight: https://www.compdf.com/ai/docslight

ComPDF Self-Hosted Deployment: https://www.compdf.com/self-hosted-deployment

DottedSign Self-Hosted eSignature: https://www.dottedsign.com/integrations/Self-Hosted-eSignature/

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SOURCE KDAN