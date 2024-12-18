KDAN Secures USD4 Million Investment from APAMAN to Drive Market Expansion in Japan and Prepare for IPO

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KDAN, a leading SaaS provider, today announced a strategic investment of USD4 million led by Japanese real estate giant APAMAN Group (Apaman Co., Ltd.）Combined with a recent multi-million-dollar B+ round from South Korea's Hancom Group, this latest investment brings KDAN's total funding to over USD 30 million. APAMAN, along with its subsidiary SystemSoft Corporation (TSE: 7527) and strategic partner Riverfield, will serve as KDAN's primary distributors in Japan, enabling comprehensive business and technical collaboration.

KDAN provides AI-driven workflow and data solutions, including digital document management, eSignature, and data analytics services. The partnership will focus on transforming Japan's real estate sector by implementing KDAN's eSignature service, DottedSign, across APAMAN's network of direct and franchise locations. Through an alliance with the All Japan Real Estate Association, KDAN's solutions will be available to real estate professionals nationwide. To boost visibility, APAMAN has launched an extensive marketing campaign featuring DottedSign on over 2,000 outdoor billboards throughout Japan.

The technical partnership between KDAN and APAMAN will integrate KDAN's digital document management services with advanced AI technologies. This collaboration aims to accelerate product innovation and enhance competitiveness, addressing market needs of and establishing new digital benchmarks for Japan's real estate industry.

This partnership comes at a crucial time, as Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) previously identified "2025 Digital Cliff," warning of potential annual losses up to ¥12 trillion (approximately USD79.8 billion) without transformation. The Japanese government has since accelerated digitalization initiatives, including a 2022 amendment to the Real Estate Transaction Act enabling electronic contracts.

"This collaboration enhances APAMAN's operational efficiency while accelerating the digitalization of Japan's real estate sector," said Koji Omura, CEO of APAMAN. "We believe this partnership will create greater business value and foster a mutually beneficial relationship with KDAN."

This partnership demonstrates the market's confidence in KDAN," said Kenny Su, Founder & CEO of KDAN. "As we progress toward the capital market, this investment marks a new growth chapter. We remain focused on driving digital innovation and delivering superior digital solutions globally."

About KDAN

KDAN is committed to providing a diverse range of AI-driven workflow and data solutions, including digital document management, eSignature, and data analytics services. We empower global businesses to enhance operational efficiency and organizational agility, enabling them to create more business value through secure and innovative digital solutions while pursuing the vision of sustainable development.

Headquartered in Taiwan, KDAN operates across China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, and is supported by over 14 million members worldwide, including 50,000 business members. KDAN has been recognized as one of the Top 500 High-Growth Companies in the Asia-Pacific region by the Financial Times, leading in the IT and Software category in Taiwan.

About APAMAN Group（Apaman Co.,Ltd.）

APAMAN Co., Ltd. oversees the APAMAN Group, which comprises more than 30 companies. The company contributes to society through three segments: Platform, which manages and mediates rentals; Technology, which generates AI, RPA (Robotic Process Automation), and other systems to support real estate services; and Other, which operates co-working spaces, shared bicycles, and shared parking.

