KDDI Web Communications Launches Vonage Communications APIs to Strengthen Customer Engagement in Japan

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KDDI Web Communications Inc. has announced its partnership with Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), to bring Vonage Communications APIs to customers in Japan, starting today.

With Vonage's Communications APIs , businesses in Japan can bring new communications capabilities to customers such as online calling and two-way messaging, to build better connections and deeper engagement. In addition, security can be enhanced with simple, seamless two-factor authentication powered by the Verify API , while Vonage's conversational commerce application , powered by Jumper.ai, enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction.

Masato Yamazaki, President, KDDI Web Communications, said, "KDDI Web Communications has been providing Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) API solutions since 2013. In offering Vonage's Communications APIs and Vonage Conversational Commerce, we have leveraged Vonage's extensive experience and expertise as a pioneer in the Japanese CPaaS market to create an environment that makes it easier for Japanese businesses to adopt CPaaS. We provide "value-added" services that are close to our customers, such as opening a sales website that is highly visible to Japanese people, developing an implementation support system, and setting up customer support in Japanese."

"We are excited to partner with KDDI Web Communications to enable more businesses in Japan to take advantage of Vonage's CPaaS platform," said Tetsuro Nishimura, Country Manager, Japan, at Vonage. "The Vonage platform makes it easy to embed verification, fraud detection, automated alerts - not to mention voice, video, and customer insights - directly into every interaction. Furthermore, Vonage Conversational Commerce enables brands to create omnichannel, messaging-first customer buying experiences across popular messaging, social and web platforms.

"This partnership not only offers us a great opportunity to innovate together in Japan, but also to enable more businesses to differentiate themselves and create meaningful connections and engagements with customers."

As of 2023, the demand for CPaaS in Japan was poised to reach a valuation of $668.7 million . The industry in Japan is likely to expand with a 28.50% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, reaching $8,902.50 million by 2033. KDDI Web Communications plans to develop services that leverage its existing expertise and cultivate CPaaS and communications-related partners to help solve customers' communications problems.

Founded in 2001 in the United States, Vonage serves more than 120,000 business customers, has a global community of more than one million registered developers and a highly scaled platform. Vonage's solutions have facilitated transformative projects for multiple startups and established companies across Asia including Carousell, PT. Telekomunikasi, Kakao, Doctor Anywhere, Manulife, PUBG Corporation, Insung Information, Spacely and more.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com . To learn more about KDDI Web Communications, visit www.kddi-webcommunications.co.jp .

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on X (formerly known as Twitter), please visit twitter.com/vonage . To follow on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage/ . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

Founded "CPI", a rental server business, in 1997. In 2009, KDDI Web Communications began offering a website creation service called "Jindoo" and in December 2022 opened "SHARE LOUNGE Gaienmae" a space that combines the functionality of a shared office with the coziness of a lounge, and "FLAT BASE" an event space that generates communication.



From July 1, 2022, KDDI Web Communications was placed under the umbrella of "KDDI Digital Divergence Holdings", a holding company specializing in DX. KDDI Digital Divergence Holdings aims to expand its DX business through the collaboration of four operating companies that have the capabilities essential for promoting DX, including cloud computing and agile.



KDDI Web Communications: https://www.kddi-webcommunications.co.jp

KDDI Digital Divergence Holdings: https://www.kddi-digital.com/

