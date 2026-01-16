One infrastructure for stablecoins, IBAN accounts, and global payouts built for iGaming companies.

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- January 19-21, Kea will participate in ICE 2026 in Barcelona. The company will showcase a full-stack payment solutions ecosystem that lets iGaming businesses run crypto and fiat side by side. Teams can accept and hold stablecoins, settle on IBAN, and pay partners locally from one place. A human-touch KYB process helps underbanked businesses go live quickly while meeting compliance requirements.

Kea Brings Full-Stack Crypto and Fiat Payments to ICE 2026

iGaming operators face slow settlements, high fees, and compliance friction across multiple providers. The Kea team is aware of all these frictions. That's why Kea centralizes crypto acceptance, treasury, off-ramping to fiat, and global partner payouts in a single platform. Policy-based controls and audit-ready statements keep finance and compliance teams in control.

Kea will present at ICE 2026:

Stablecoin processing with on- and off-ramps. Send payments, convert, or settle directly to IBAN.

processing with on- and off-ramps. Send payments, convert, or settle directly to IBAN. Banking rails with IBAN accounts in EUR and USD, plus SEPA and SWIFT.

Global payouts in more than 80 currencies for suppliers, affiliates, and contractors.

Treasury tools for visibility and controls across fiat and digital assets.

Growth of Kea's stablecoin portfolio: USDG is now live, and brings reward functionality to Kea's clients, up to 3.5% APY

A New Era of Finance for Underbanked Markets

Kea offers a seamless and compliant infrastructure for crypto, stablecoins, FX, SEPA, SWIFT, and IBAN accounts. All under one KYB onboarding process. The technology stack includes:

a proprietary Core Banking System launched in early 2024

a Payment Intelligence Layer enabling rapid integrations with global providers

But beyond its tech stack, Kea is built on human touch — replacing legacy banking's cold bureaucracy with empathetic communication, hands-on support, and a client-first culture.

"Our job at Kea is to engineer for iGaming reality. Payment solutions when speed and finality matter, with a big focus on helping our clients align with compliance rules. When controls and settlement certainty are right, growth follows", said CEO Mark Berkovich .

Crypto Processing: Driving Client Success

For crypto-oriented businesses, Kea's crypto processing solution delivers:

20–30% revenue growth for clients adding crypto rails

rails Over 80% savings on commission fees for high-volume transactions

Seamless crypto -to-fiat off-ramping directly into corporate accounts

-to-fiat off-ramping directly into corporate accounts One KYB onboarding for both crypto and traditional banking — no repeated verification

and traditional banking — no repeated verification Stablecoins built-in — send and settle cross-border transactions in seconds, with near-zero volatility

This unified approach eliminates friction and empowers businesses to thrive in a complex market.

Kea will meet with partners and prospects throughout ICE 2026. To book time with the team or request a product walk-through , users can visit keaworld.com or use the contact details below.

Unlock banking. Do crypto. With Kea by your side.

About Kea

Kea is a group of licensed entities powering global finance with one KYB across banking, stablecoins, and crypto — supported by a custom core banking system, and a human-touch approach. Kea unifies IBAN accounts, SEPA/SWIFT, crypto processing, and on/off-ramp so businesses can move, grow, and hold money in one place.

Contact

Head of Marketing

Olha Hryhorievska

Kea

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863493/Kea.jpg

SOURCE Kea