NICOSIA, Cyprus, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pay suppliers and teams in their local currency globally. Fund from EUR, USD, or stablecoins with one KYB. AUD, SGD, JPY, MYR, AED, and 85+ more currencies now available for Local Payouts.

Kea Rolls Out Local Payouts in 85+ Currencies

Today Kea launched global Local Payouts in 85+ currencies for businesses that move money across borders. Companies can now pay suppliers, contractors, and remote workers in their local currency from a single Kea account. The service runs on Kea's all-in-one platform, alongside dedicated IBAN accounts, SEPA and SWIFT transfers, and crypto on and off-ramps. It is available now in eligible jurisdictions. The goal is to improve payment quality at scale and reduce operational friction for cross-border payments.

Key highlights:

85+ local currencies across Europe, MENA, Africa, the Americas, and APAC.

B2B first. Contractor and payroll payouts for freelancers and remote workers where applicable.

Fund from EUR, USD, or supported stablecoins after a single KYB.

All rails in one place. Local payouts, SEPA, SWIFT, crypto processing, and on & off-ramp.

Why it matters

Cross-border businesses want local settlement without extra bank accounts. Paying in a counterparty's currency can speed reconciliation. It can also reduce failed payments and back-office friction. Kea's model keeps banking and stablecoins under one roof, which simplifies treasury for underbanked and high-growth sectors.

How it works

Onboard once with Kea and unlock seamless global operations. Hold balances in EUR, USD, or stablecoins. Send local payouts to supported countries from a single platform — with most transfers landing within 24 hours. Empower your team with role-based access and structured approval flows. Receive clear coverage and compliance guidance right from onboarding.

Mark Berkovich, CEO: "Businesses should not have to choose between speed, cost, and control. With local payouts in more than 85 currencies on a single platform, Kea helps companies pay partners and people where they are. We bring traditional banking, crypto rails, and local options together so finance teams can execute reliably and grow globally."

The local payouts feature is available for new and existing Kea clients. Companies can request access and pricing or speak with a product specialist.

About Kea

Kea is a group of licensed entities powering global finance with one KYB across banking, stablecoins, and crypto — supported by a custom core banking system, and a human-touch approach. Kea unifies IBAN accounts, SEPA/SWIFT, crypto processing, and on/off-ramp so businesses can move, grow, and hold money in one place.

