KeaBabies Expands Lyra Muslin Collection with New Everyday Essentials for Growing Families

The expanded collection brings the brand's signature Lyra muslin fabric to swaddles, bibs, burp cloths and crib sheets

ENCINO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeaBabies, a trusted baby and parenting brand known for thoughtfully designed everyday essentials, announced the expansion of its Lyra Muslin collection with the introduction of new swaddles, burp cloths, bibs and crib sheets. The expanded collection builds on the success of the Lyra Muslin Hooded Towels and Washcloths introduced last year, giving parents a cohesive collection of nursery and feeding essentials made with the same signature muslin fabric.

Crafted from soft, breathable cotton muslin, the Lyra Muslin Series is designed to support the everyday moments that define early parenthood, from bath time and feedings to naps and bedtime. Each product is made with comfort, durability and practicality in mind, offering lightweight construction, everyday functionality and machine-washable convenience for busy families.

Key Facts

What it is: A six-product collection of baby essentials made from soft, breathable cotton muslin, spanning nursery, feeding and bath time.

A six-product collection of baby essentials made from soft, breathable cotton muslin, spanning nursery, feeding and bath time. What's new: Swaddle blankets, burp cloths, bibs and crib sheets, joining the hooded towels and washcloths already in the line.

Swaddle blankets, burp cloths, bibs and crib sheets, joining the hooded towels and washcloths already in the line. What it's made of: Cotton muslin throughout, with the swaddle blankets made from 100% organic cotton muslin. Every product is machine washable.

Cotton muslin throughout, with the swaddle blankets made from 100% organic cotton muslin. Every product is machine washable. Why parents choose it: One fabric across six products, so the swaddle, the crib sheet and the burp cloth all feel the same in a baby's hands, and every piece gets softer with each wash.

One fabric across six products, so the swaddle, the crib sheet and the burp cloth all feel the same in a baby's hands, and every piece gets softer with each wash. Where to shop: Available now on Amazon and at KeaBabies.com.

What's in the Collection

Lyra Muslin Swaddle Blankets - Made from 100% organic cotton muslin. Lightweight and breathable, and versatile enough to work as a nursing cover, stroller cover or receiving blanket.

Lyra Muslin Burp Cloths - Five layers of muslin with generous shoulder coverage, built for higher absorbency through feedings and everyday messes.

Lyra Muslin Bibs - Soft, absorbent muslin bibs for mealtimes and all-day drool.

Lyra Muslin Crib Sheets - Fitted crib sheets in breathable muslin for a soft sleep surface.

Lyra Muslin Hooded Towels and Washcloths - Launched in 2025, the products that started the line, in the same breathable muslin construction.

Why it Works

Muslin gets softer the more it is washed, which makes it well suited to the products that go through the laundry most. Swaddles, burp cloths and bibs see heavy daily use in the first year, and the fabric that holds up to that cycle without stiffening is the one parents keep reaching for. Building the whole line in one material means a family can add pieces over time and know exactly what they are getting.

A Word from the Brand

"Parents want the very best for their babies, especially during those early years when comfort and care matter most," said Ivan Ong, CEO and Founder of KeaBabies. "That's why we expanded the Lyra Muslin Series to include more everyday essentials made with our signature premium muslin fabric, giving families a trusted collection of soft, breathable products designed to support babies from newborn through the toddler years."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the KeaBabies Lyra Muslin Series? A KeaBabies line of baby essentials made from soft, breathable cotton muslin, covering nursery, feeding and bath time. It now includes six product types.

What products are in the Lyra Muslin Series? Swaddle blankets, burp cloths, bibs, crib sheets, hooded towels and washcloths.

What are KeaBabies Lyra Muslin products made of? Cotton muslin throughout. The Lyra Muslin Swaddle Blankets are made from 100% organic cotton muslin.

How many layers are the Lyra Muslin Burp Cloths? Five layers of muslin, with generous shoulder coverage for added absorbency.

Can the Lyra Muslin Swaddle Blankets be used for anything besides swaddling? Yes. They also work as a nursing cover, stroller cover or receiving blanket.

Are Lyra Muslin products machine washable? Yes, every product in the line is machine washable, and the muslin softens with repeated washing.

Where can I buy the KeaBabies Lyra Muslin Series? Available now on Amazon and at KeaBabies.com.

When did the new Lyra Muslin products launch? The swaddles, burp cloths, bibs and crib sheets are available as of August 2026. The hooded towels and washcloths launched in 2025

About KeaBabies:

KeaBabies is a family-owned brand founded in 2017 to make everyday parenting easier—so parents can focus on what matters most. From newborn essentials to toddler milestones and beyond, KeaBabies thoughtfully designs products to simplify parents' lives and support families through every stage of parenthood. Championing positive parenting, the brand believes in the power of bonding moments to make the journey more meaningful.

Today, KeaBabies serves a global community of millions of parents. Discover more at keababies.com and follow the brand on Instagram @keababies.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE KeaBabies