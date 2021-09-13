Kean University Recognized for Innovation, Social Mobility, Diversity by 'U.S. News & World Report'

Kean also ranks number 20 on the 2022 Best Colleges list of "most innovative" universities in the northern region.

"We are extremely proud of the work we are doing at Kean," said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. "Our mission at Kean University is to change the trajectory of students' lives. All of our effort and innovation are driven toward the goal of helping our students succeed."

In addition to the two ranking categories, Kean is also listed seventh in the northern U.S. in the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Campus Ethnic Diversity Index.

"We are proud of our diversity and our many accomplishments," said Ada Morell, '97 chair of the Board of Trustees. "It is our goal to help our students achieve their dreams."

Kean has long been known as an inclusive university. The University offers numerous scholarship opportunities to students as well as academic support, social service and other programs.

The social mobility rankings are calculated by assessing the six-year graduation rates of students who received federal Pell Grants compared with the graduation rate of other students. Those grant recipients generally come from households with annual incomes under $50,000.

The Most Innovative Schools ranking recognizes institutions that have made "innovative improvements toward curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology and facilities." Universities must have received at least seven nominations to be recognized in that category.

Kean's innovative programs include the Equity in Action Presidential Postdoctoral Fellowships, an on-campus COVID-19 lab, and the Kean Scholar Academy, a dual enrollment program for high-achieving high school students.

Kean's campus also features modern buildings with smart classrooms and state-of-the-art labs, including Hynes Hall, the home of the College of Business and Public Management; the Hennings Research addition to Kean's science building; and the Viser 270-degree visualization and immersive studio in the Nancy Thompson Learning Commons.

SOURCE Kean University