Keap Founder Clate Mask Releases New Book: Conquer the Chaos: The Six Keys to Success for Entrepreneurs

The book is a must-have resource for entrepreneurs looking to get more enjoyment and more flexibility in their lives while growing their businesses

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in small business automation software, today announces that its founder and CEO, Clate Mask, is releasing a new book titled " Conquer the Chaos: The Six Keys to Success for Entrepreneurs " on March 6. The book serves as a roadmap to success for small business owners and empowers them to achieve growth, profit and freedom through automation.

"Conquer the Chaos: The Six Keys to Success for Entrepreneurs" by Clate Mask

"As an experienced entrepreneur, this is the book I wish I had 20+ years ago when I was starting Keap," said Clate Mask , co-founder and CEO of Keap. "I learned first-hand what happens when a prosperous business overtakes every aspect of your life — and "Conquer the Chaos" will resonate with entrepreneurs looking to maximize their growth potential across all facets of their lives."

"Conquer the Chaos" highlights six keys designed to empower entrepreneurs, along with inspiring anecdotes spotlighting the triumphs of small business owners. This essential resource serves as a guide for navigating the complexities of entrepreneurship with confidence. Drawing from more than two decades of service to small business owners, Mask introduces new insights on business automation, leadership, and a proven approach to cultivating sustainable work-life balance.

"Plenty of people offer business advice," said Donald Miller , CEO of StoryBrand and New York Times bestselling author. "Many of those who offer advice are professor-types who have never managed a team or navigated the real rapids of business success. If you want the real truth, the God's honest truth about how to succeed in business, this book will show you the way."

To find out more, or to order a copy of "Conquer the Chaos," visit: conquerthechaosbook.com .

About Keap

For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market and continues to innovate the ways that small businesses can save time and grow revenue by automating processes and communications. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

SOURCE Keap