Keap Hosts the Growth & Freedom Summit to Encourage Entrepreneurs to Conquer the Chaos

Keap

13 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Leading experts unite in virtual event to empower small business owners with business automation strategies for success

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap, the leader in small business automation software, announced that the Growth & Freedom Summit will take place virtually on Feb. 23. This free event is a must-attend for small business leaders and teams seeking inspiration and practical guidance in their entrepreneurial journey. Speakers who have grown their businesses to millions in revenue include include Clate Mask, co-founder and CEO of Keap, Donald Miller, CEO at Business Made Simple, Pete Vargas, CEO of Advance Your Reach, Robin Robins, CEO of Technology Marketing Toolkit, Michael Hyatt, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Full Focus, and Rory Vaden, co-founder of Brand Builders Group.

"I'm thrilled to announce the first ever virtual Growth & Freedom Summit, tied to the launch of my new book 'Conquer the Chaos: The Six Keys to Success for Entrepreneurs,'" said Clate Mask, co-founder and CEO of Keap. "This event was created to help entrepreneurs learn how to grow their businesses and achieve the freedom they want by using proven tools to automate sales, marketing, service and operational processes. The book and this event are a direct reflection of my commitment to help entrepreneurs succeed, both at work and in their personal lives."

The Growth & Freedom Summit is free to attend. Find out more and register for the event here.

Clate Mask will kick off the virtual event at 8:30 a.m. MST on Feb. 23. Speakers will join via livestream throughout the day bringing business takeaways, actionable automation strategies and thought-provoking discussions that entrepreneurs won't want to miss.

For more information on the Growth & Freedom Summit, visit https://keap.com/growth-and-freedom-summit. To preorder "Conquer the Chaos," please visit https://conquerthechaosbook.com.

About Keap
For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market and continues to innovate the ways that small businesses can save time and grow revenue by automating processes and communications. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

