Keap Launches Keap Customer Community, an App for Business Growth and Connection

The exclusive platform offers collaboration, expert guidance, and growth-oriented resources for small business owners

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap, the leader in small business automation software, today announces the official launch of its latest innovation, the Keap Community. This exclusive app, available on both iOS and Android devices, marks a significant milestone in Keap's ongoing commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The Keap Community app offers a unique space for Keap customers and partners to connect, collaborate, and thrive together as they work to grow their businesses with automation. With nearly 2,000 Keap users already onboard, the app is poised to become the go-to destination for small business owners seeking to network and implement automation strategies in their businesses. 

"The Keap Community app moves the Keap mission forward by providing our customers with the tools and support they need to succeed," said Clate Mask, co-founder and CEO of Keap. "This initiative reinforces our commitment to fostering an ecosystem where entrepreneurs can learn, share and grow together in one easy-to-use space. We look forward to our continuous investment into our customers and the app."

The Keap Community app offers a myriad of benefits for users, including:

  • An exclusive community where Keap customers and partners can network
  • Access to Keap and industry experts for advice, guidance, and support
  • Community-only virtual events offering educational and networking opportunities
  • Early access to updates, including the latest news and product updates
  • Access to a wealth of educational content and resources to enhance business skills and automation knowledge

"As the project lead on this initiative at Keap, I couldn't be more excited to witness the launch of the Keap Community app," said Brittany Goodliffe, social marketing manager and Keap Community project leader of Keap. "This innovative platform will empower entrepreneurs to not only overcome challenges, but also unlock new opportunities for growth and success through business automation."

For more information on the Keap Community app, or to download the app from the iOS or Android store, please visit: keap.community.

About Keap
For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market and continues to innovate the ways that small businesses can save time and grow revenue by automating processes and communications. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

