Keap Partners with EasyWebinar to Streamline Virtual Events Marketing Through Automation

News provided by

Keap

13 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Latest Keap partnership makes it easier than ever for entrepreneurs to host and market seamless high-converting webinars

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap, the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today announced a partnership with EasyWebinar, a live stream platform and marketing automation tool in one, to enable small businesses to pair virtual events with sales and marketing automation to grow sales. The partnership will give Keap users the tools they need to easily create engaging webinars, behaviorally segment their audience, and harness automation to grow sales through a distinct paid integration with Keap.

"Our collaboration with EasyWebinar exemplifies Keap's unwavering commitment to equipping small businesses with the necessary resources for growth and success," said Clate Mask, co-founder and CEO of Keap. "An integration with EasyWebinar allows Keap users to seamlessly launch online events that will yield more prospective customers for their businesses, and more opportunities to engage with existing customers. Digital events are a critical strategy for small businesses growth, and EasyWebinar is an excellent partner in enabling our customer to manage them."

EasyWebinar makes it easy for entrepreneurs to review their webinar performance and get actionable information that will help to improve future events. Webinars have become increasingly popular as an effective tool for marketing, content marketing, training and a wide range of other business uses. As webinars see high engagement rates of up to 50%, small business owners are starting to embrace webinars as an essential part of their sales funnel.

"Through our collaboration with Keap, EasyWebinar is thrilled to introduce an integrated marketing solution designed to amplify the promotion of small businesses' webinars, while simultaneously enhancing attendance and engagement," said Casey Zeman, founder and chief visionary of EasyWebinar. "We look forward to seeing the engaging and interactive experiences Keap users will be promoting through the partnership." 

For more information about Keap's partnership with EasyWebinar, please visit https://keap.com/easywebinar.

About Keap
For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap family of products, services to help small business owners market their businesses effectively, and expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

About EasyWebinar
EasyWebinar is a leading provider of webinar and online event solutions, empowering entrepreneurs and professionals to scale their sales and marketing through high-impact storytelling. With over a decade of experience, EasyWebinar has facilitated 9 million webinars in 2022, showcasing its effectiveness in driving results.

Their mission is to help 1 million changemakers and their teams achieve sales and marketing scalability, reclaim their time and freedom, and generate substantial revenue. They believe in leveraging engagement and automation intelligently to fuel this growth.

SOURCE Keap

