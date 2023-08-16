Keap Recognized in 2023 Constellation ShortList™ for B2B Marketing Automation for Small and Midsize Business

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap, the leader in CRM and sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for B2B Marketing Automation for Small and Midsize Business for Q3 2023. The technology companies included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

"Over the last 20 years I have witnessed first hand the impact that automation can have on helping entrepreneurs find balance in their business. Being recognized on the 2023 Constellation ShortList™ for B2B Marketing Automation is a testament to our unwavering dedication to simplify growth for these dedicated business owners and their teams," said Clate Mask, co-founder and CEO of Keap. "This recognition showcases our commitment to empower entrepreneurs with cutting-edge sales and marketing automation and the support services and resources they need to grow, equipping them to scale their businesses and realize their personal and professional aspirations."

For more than two decades, Keap has stood as a market leader, pioneering CRM and marketing automation software meticulously designed for small businesses. With its comprehensive CRM platform, Keap equips small businesses with essential tools for effective customer relationship management and streamlined marketing automation. The platform boasts an array of features, including lead scoring, email marketing automation, and seamless payments integration. With a steadfast focus, Keap serves a thriving community of over 200,000 entrepreneurs and small enterprises.

"Constellation's 6000+ buyers have begun a rationalization and optimization process for their investments. CXO's are consolidating capabilities and reducing the number of vendors they work with," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "As they move to core platforms, they are also seeking the best of breed solutions that bring unique business capabilities to market for their business. This year's shortlists take into account this shift and identify which solutions truly stand out."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Keap
For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap family of products, services to help small business owners market their businesses effectively, and expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

Disclaimer
Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

