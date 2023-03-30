Keap Recognized in 25 G2 Spring 2023 Reports

Reports reveal continued customer satisfaction with small business CRM, marketing automation, sales analytics, SMS marketing, email tracking and more

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in CRM and sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today has announced that it was highly recognized in the latest G2 Spring 2023 Reports. Keap has been recognized in 25 reports across nine different categories in both overall and small business segments. Customer reviews recognize Keap as a leader in 22 reports, one as a high performer, one as best est. ROI and one in fastest implementation.

"Keap is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030 and the customer recognition as a leader in so many G2 Spring 2023 reports validates that we are well on the way to accomplishing this," says Clate Mask, CEO of Keap. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible result for their sales and marketing needs."

The G2 Grid® Reports are a result of real user ratings. The Reports reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence and are determined according to the volume of positive reviews that a company receives, along with additional context from other reputable sources. Customers praised Keap on G2 for helping with marketing automation, increasing profits and freeing up time:

"Keap Helps Me Run My Business!!"

"Keap has helped me automate many mundane processes in my business. These are essential tasks that I don't have to DO anymore!! It also helps me keep track of my leads and sales, so I don't have to hunt down my numbers."

"Completely automated my business, increased profits and free time"

"The Campaign Builder is an amazing tool that allows you to automate the interaction with your prospects and clients to be sure that they are only getting the content that is relevant to them, and personalize it so the whole experience feels organic."

"Keap is an excellent choice for project management"

"One of the best tools that this platform has is to allow us to create segmentation types according to the requirements already coordinated in advance based on the campaigns that are launched, so we have the opportunity to segment the audience according to what we are offering, so we do not have everyone mixed, and we gather all potential customers in the same session to provide a little more attention to it."

In all, Keap was recognized in the following nine categories: CRM, Email Tracking, Invoice Management, Landing Page Builders, Lead Capture, Lead Scoring, Marketing Automation, Quote-to-Cash and SMS Marketing.

To read current reviews, write your own review, and hear from active Keap users, visit G2's review page: https://www.g2.com/products/keap-keap/reviews#reviews .

About Keap

For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap family of products, services to help small business owners market their businesses effectively, and expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

