Keap's Remarkable Performance Acknowledged in 264 Winter G2 2023 Reports

News provided by

Keap

18 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

Recent reports indicate ongoing customer satisfaction across various areas, including CRM, marketing automation, lead capture, email tracking, sales analytics, and more

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap, the leader in small business automation software, today has announced it has been distinctly recognized in the latest G2 Winter 2023 Reports. Keap has been recognized as a leader in 11 reports, seven as a high performer and two as Fastest Implementation.

"As we celebrate our recognition in the 2023 G2 Winter reports, it serves as a powerful testament to the impact of automation in simplifying growth for entrepreneurs," says Clate Mask, CEO of Keap. "The acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to providing tools that empower small businesses. In a world where time is invaluable, automation becomes the ally that allows entrepreneurs to focus on innovation and strategy, ultimately propelling their ventures forward."

The G2 Grid® Reports are a result of real user ratings. The reports reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence and are determined according to the volume of positive reviews that a company receives, along with additional context from other reputable sources. Customers praised Keap on G2 for the company's economical CRM and marketing tools and ease of use.

In all, Keap was recognized in the following seven categories: CRM, email tracking, invoice management, landing page builders, lead capture, marketing automation and quote-to-cash, across four different report segments, including enterprise, mid-market, overall and small business.

To read current reviews, write your own review, and hear from active Keap users, visit G2's review page: https://www.g2.com/products/keap-keap/reviews#reviews.

About Keap
For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market and continues to innovate the ways that small businesses can save time and grow revenue by automating processes and communications. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

Media Contact
Kristin Hege
[email protected]
480.540.6496

SOURCE Keap

Also from this source

Keap Inspires Entrepreneurs to Keep Growing, Announces 2023 Let's Grow Summit Winners

Keap Inspires Entrepreneurs to Keep Growing, Announces 2023 Let's Grow Summit Winners

Keap, the leader in small business automation software, hosted the Let's Grow Summit on Nov. 8-10 and announced the 2023 Let's Grow Summit award...
Keap Secures Three TrustRadius 2023 Best Of Awards

Keap Secures Three TrustRadius 2023 Best Of Awards

Keap, the leader in small business automation software, today announced it has been recognized by TrustRadius, the most-trusted research and review...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.