Kearney Launches Digital Model Factory

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Kearney and strategic partner LIFT Manufacturing Institute today officially launched the Digital Model Factory, a hands-on facility where industrial companies can explore how to best apply Industry 4.0 technologies in their operations.

The new Digital Model Factory (DMF) is located in LIFT's 100,000 square foot facility in Corktown, Michigan ― a technology hub for the automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors. The DMF features a manufacturing and assembly line equipped with advanced manufacturing analytics and augmented reality solutions that let visitors experience the power of digitally augmented operations.

"Together, Kearney and LIFT will help companies across the United States take the critical next step toward making digital manufacturing a reality on their factory floors," said Doug Mehl, Kearney Partner and the firm's Global Lead for Industry 4.0 Strategy. "Our shared mission is to drive a step change business performance."

"Kearney's DMF moves beyond envisioning Industry 4.0 to experiencing what it actually means to implement this remarkable range of emerging technologies," noted Azaz Faruki, a Kearney Principal who directs daily operations at the new Digital Model Factory. "This unique facility makes it easy for clients to explore smart manufacturing firsthand via workshops, joint research and demonstrations."

"We're excited to bring Kearney's deep Industry 4.0 expertise to our ecosystem of innovative OEMs, industrial suppliers, research institutes, workforce development organizations, educational institutions, and professional societies," said Nigel Francis, CEO and Executive Director of LIFT, a public–private partnership between the U.S. Department of Defense, industry and academia.

DMF Network

The Kearney/LIFT-led DMF network spans a range of trailblazing companies, including:

Kinexon which provides sensor networks and computing solutions to manufacturing, logistics, sports and media organizations. Kinexon solutions include wearables that track employee movement in manufacturing locations for safety and social distancing; Material Flow Management tracking that provides real-time location-based data to optimize operations performance and reduce inventory holding costs; and Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) navigation, an intelligent and fast control system for piloting AGVs freely, flexibly and autonomously.

Drishti Technologies whose AI-powered video analytics technology provides visibility and insights that accelerate the pace and impact of manual assembly line improvement. In 2019, Drishti was selected by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer; in 2020, Drishti was named to the Forbes AI 50 and a Top 5 AI Company in North America by NVIDIA. For more information, visit Drishti.com.

Vimana a global provider of advanced industrial analytics software and services that transforms how companies manufacture, sell, and service their products.

Contextere which develops industrial AI software focused on improving human and machine performance via a combination of data extraction, machine learning and natural language interfaces. Contextere's insight engine increases situational awareness, builds semantic understanding of dynamic data environments and reduces cognitive overload.

"Our strategic partnership with LIFT and the DMF network of innovators builds on Kearney's Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing initiative with the World Economic Forum," added Harris Ng, a Kearney Partner with expertise in the Automotive & Industrials Sectors. "Launching the DMF is an important next step in the journey from concept to reality, as we lay out a roadmap for the full realization of digital manufacturing and the adoption of automation technologies."

About Kearney

As a global consulting partnership in more than 40 countries, our people make us who we are. We're individuals who take as much joy from those we work with as the work itself. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we help our clients break through.

To learn more about Kearney, please visit www.kearney.com.

About LIFT

LIFT, operated by the American Lightweight Materials Manufacturing Innovation Institute, is a Detroit-based, public–private partnership between the Department of Defense, industry and academia committed to the development and deployment of advanced manufacturing technologies and the implementation of talent development initiatives to better prepare the workforce today and in the future. LIFT is funded in part by the Department of Defense with management through the Office of Naval Research. Visit www.lift.technology to learn more.

Media Contact: Ryan Dicovitsky / Ellie Johnson

Dukas Linden Public Relations

[email protected] / [email protected]

212-704-7385

SOURCE Kearney

Related Links

https://www.kearney.com

