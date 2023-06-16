Keches Law Files Class Action in Harvard Medical Morgue Scandal

Keches Law Group

16 Jun, 2023, 15:42 ET

Alleged illegal sale of human remains by former morgue manager caused emotional distress for families

BOSTON, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keches Law Group filed a class action lawsuit Friday on behalf of families who suffered emotional distress due to the alleged illegal sale of human remains by the former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of the horrific allegations that Cedric Lodge, former morgue manager, sold body parts that had been donated to the school on the black market.

Lodge was indicted, arrested, and charged with unlawful interstate transport of stolen human remains from "in or about 2018 through on or about Aug. 16, 2022," according to a statement from Harvard officials.

He was one of five people charged in the scandal, none of whom were associated with the university. Investigators believe that Lodge worked without cooperation of anyone else at Harvard Medical School or Harvard University.

Keches Law Partner Jeff Catalano, who specializes in medical malpractice cases, said when someone suffers the trauma of losing a loved one, "sometimes the only thing they can latch onto, is that their loved ones' remains are going to be used for an important scientific purpose.

Massachusetts law allows for recovery of emotional damages when close family members traumatized by the death of a loved one experience serious mental anguish caused by harm to the decedent's remains resulting from a breach of that duty.

Parties impacted can contact Keches Law.

ABOUT KECHES LAW GROUP Keches Law Group is one of the largest and most well-respected personal injury and workers' compensation law firms in Massachusetts. Since opening in 1986, the group has recovered more than $2 billion for their clients and has supported unions and fights for the rights of people injured on the job throughout the greater Boston area, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. Other practice areas include social security disability, employment law, class action, medical malpractice, and more.

