Keches Law Group Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers® in 2024 in America

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keches Law Group , a leading personal injury and workers' compensation law firm, is proud to announce that seven of its lawyers have been recognized by the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Partner Jeffrey Catalano was named Best Lawyers 2024 Product Liability Litigation "Lawyer of the Year" in Boston for his work.

"It's a true honor to pursue justice and accountability for people harmed by someone else's negligence," says Catalano. "My clients share their physical and emotional challenges with me, and their resiliency inspires me. When they trust you to help them with their case, it's an awesome responsibility that I take extremely seriously. I'm privileged to be able to serve them and this profession to the best of my ability."

Lisa Conserve was recognized as "One to Watch" for her work in Personal Injury Litigation for the third year in a row.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized for my passion, dedication and commitment to practicing law and advocating for my clients," says Conserve. "Receiving this accolade is an example of how hard work and professionalism will always be noticed."

The other Keches Law attorneys recognized as Best Lawyers in America 2024 include Founding Partner George Keches (Workers' Compensation), John Martin (Medical Malpractice), Brian Cloherty (Workers' Compensation), Judith Gray (Workers' Compensation) and John Hislop III (Workers' Compensation).

The Best Lawyers in America list is based on a peer-reviewed survey where thousands of leading attorneys evaluate the abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas. Individuals honored as a "Lawyer of the Year" received high overall feedback from their peers, making it an exceptional distinction.

ABOUT KECHES LAW GROUP

Keches Law Group is one of the largest and most well-respected personal injury and workers' compensation law firms in Massachusetts. Since opening in 1986, the group has recovered more than $2 billion for their clients and has supported unions and fights for the rights of people injured on the job throughout the greater Boston area, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. Other practice areas include social security disability, employment law, class action, and medical malpractice. The firm also prioritizes community involvement and charitable causes through their non-profit organization, Keches Cares. For more information, visit kecheslaw.com.

