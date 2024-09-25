Keches Law Group Celebrates Five Attorneys Listed Among Best Lawyers®

BRIDGEWATER, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keches Law Group is proud to announce that five of its distinguished attorneys have been recognized by their peers and included in the prestigious 2025 edition of Best Lawyers in America®.

The following attorneys have earned this notable distinction:

George N. Keches – Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants since 2020

– Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants since 2020 Brian C. Cloherty – Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants since 2019

– Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants since 2019 Jeffrey N. Catalano – Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and Product Liability since 2015

– Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and Product Liability since 2015 John D. Hislop – Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants since 1995

– Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants since 1995 Lisa M. Conserve – Ones To Watch, Personal Injury Litigation since 2021

The Best Lawyers® list is compiled annually based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation, with attorneys chosen for their exemplary work, legal acumen, and dedication to their clients. Each of the nominated lawyers represents the best in their field, and their inclusion is a reflection of their relentless pursuit of excellence in the legal profession.

"Being recognized by Best Lawyers® is a tremendous honor for our attorneys and a testament to the quality of legal services we provide to our clients every day," said Sean C. Flaherty, Managing Partner of Keches Law Group. "Our team's commitment to achieving successful outcomes and providing exceptional service continues to be our priority."

Keches Law Group has long been committed to delivering high-quality representation across a variety of practice areas, and this recognition reinforces its position as one of the leading law firms in New England. The firm is known for its focus on helping injured, and the attorneys' inclusion on the Best Lawyers® list highlights their dedication to achieving results that make a difference in the lives of their clients.

For more information about the firm and the services it provides, visit Kecheslaw.com. To learn more about Best Lawyers of America®, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/firms/keches-law-group/61028/US.

About Keches Law Group

Since opening in 1986, Keches Law Group has recovered more than $2 billion for their clients and has supported unions and fights for the rights of people injured on the job throughout the greater Boston area, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Other practice areas include social security disability, employment law, class action, medical malpractice, and more. Keches Law Group also prioritizes community involvement and charitable causes through their non-profit organization, Keches Cares. For more information, visit the Keches Law website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

